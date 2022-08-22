Skip to main content

Five Auburn offensive linemen sign NIL deal with Hooters

Five Auburn offensive linemen are now Hooters athletes.

The Auburn Tigers had five of the 51 offensive linemen that Hooters signed to NIL deals. 

Hooters is aiming to redefine what it means to be the big man on campus and decided to go out and ink NIL deals with big men from schools like Auburn, Miami, LSU, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, USF, Vanderbilt, and Missouri. 

The five Auburn players that have been signed by Hooters are Brandon Council, Keiondre Jones, Cort Bradley, EJ Harris, and Jalil Irvin. 

The relationship between Hooters and football is pretty clear, wings and other tailgate food could be picked up there before or during the game. The NIL deals will consist of players visiting the restaurant and making posts on social media to help spread awareness about their food and gameday atmosphere. They could get pretty creative with their posts. 

“For decades, the physical play, blue-collar mentality, and on-field leadership of the offensive lineman has shined, but national praise and attention for these crucial players have all-too-often been sidelined,” said Hooters Chief Marketing Officer Bruce Skala told On3. “We want to change the narrative and celebrate these elite student-athletes who play a pivotal role in making college football so thrilling and give them their fair share of the spotlight.”

It seems that the closest Hooters from Auburn's campus is in Columbus Georgia, just short of an hour away. 

Jalil Irvin (50), Marcus Harris (50), Tate Johnson (54)
Football

By Zac Blackerby
