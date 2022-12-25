Skip to main content

Five things that Hugh Freeze has given Auburn fans for Christmas

Hugh Freeze is already giving out gifts to Auburn fans.

The first month of the Hugh Freeze era at Auburn has been a wild ride.

From celebrating the "Merry Flipmas" season by flipping over a third of the class to join the 2023 Auburn Tigers, to building out a staff that can compete in the SEC, Hugh Freeze is winning Auburn fans over at a very quick rate. 

It's Christmas, and the Auburn Daily staff hopes that you all have a very happy day with your loved ones. We put together a list of five things the Freeze has already given Auburn fans for Christmas this year. 

A revamped 2023 class

As stated above, Auburn has found a way to flip key players like Keldric Faulk and Kayin Lee to join the class. He's also led the charge in starting to assemble a transfer class to help build a better roster for the 2023 season. 

An offensive scheme that makes sense in 2023

Freeze has had an elite offense everywhere that he's been. Auburn got a taste of what elite offenses looked like in 2010, 2013, 2014, and 2017 and have been chasing that high ever since. Perhaps Freeze will get Auburn back to the top offensively soon. 

He kept Caddy home

Every Auburn fan wanted Carnell Williams to stay on staff following his run as Auburn's interim head football coach. While the move wasn't permanent, Auburn fans wanted him around for the Freeze era. One of the first decisions made was to keep the Auburn legend on staff and give him a promotion. 

He also kept Zac Etheridge, another Auburn legend, on staff. A quick way to garner some love from the fanbase. 

Yahtzee

We had the "Boom" during the Gus Malzahn era and the "Just Watch" motto didn't stick during Bryan Harsin's time on the Plains. While "Yahtzee" is a little cheesy, I love it. Freeze seems to be leaning into it already. 

Hope

For the first time in several years, this part of the year has been fun for Auburn football fans. Early signing day was a blast, the weeks leading up to it were energetic, and the public statements acknowledging that Auburn isn't where Auburn needs to be is refreshing. 

Having someone at the helm of Auburn where Auburn fans feel hopeful for the future is something that all Auburn fans are happy to see under their tree this Christmas. 

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze talks duringAuburn football signing day presser on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

