Keldric Faulk FLIPS, picks Auburn over FSU

Keldric Faulk will be an Auburn Tiger.

After losing the battle to Florida State, Auburn watched Faulk pick the Noles back in July. When Hugh Freeze and the Auburn coaching staff decided to make a final push to see if they could land the big defensive standout, it resulted in a last-second visit and ultimately, a flip from Florida State to Auburn.

The Highland Home, Alabama native should be an instant impact-level player for the Auburn Tigers at a position of need.

Even with adding Vanderbilt EDGE transfer Elijiah McAllister earlier in the week, Faulk will more than likely find himself in the rotation at EDGE early in his Auburn career.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, Faulk's frame is already somewhat developed and could see more size added to it before he takes the field this fall.

Faulk's mother seemed to be a huge factor in the decision. Proximity to home played a part. Culturally, Faulk seemed to fit into Auburn better as well.

The 4-star EDGE could see the field early and be a part of defensive coordinator Ron Roberts' plans early.

