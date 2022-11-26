Reports: Hugh Freeze has told Liberty that he is in conversations with Auburn

As the attention of Lane Kiffin to Auburn has died down, all eyes are watching Hugh Freeze and his potential ascension to the head coach for the Auburn football program.

Per Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, Hugh Freeze told Liberty officials he's in conversations with Auburn but has not informed Liberty yet he's leaving. Liberty is planning to search for its next coach, according to sources.

Conversations about Freeze have picked up since Kiffin picked up an extension from the Ole Miss Rebels.

Auburn is not expected to issue an official offer until after the Iron Bowl on Saturday evening.

Freeze, 53, has spent the last 4 seasons as head coach at Liberty, compiling a 34-14 record, including three bowl appearances and a 10-1 season in 2020. From 2012-2016, he was head coach at Ole Miss but was forced to resign after recruiting and academic violations levied against both him and prior head coach Houston Nutt. Prior to having 27 wins vacated, his on-field record at Ole Miss was 39-25.

Freeze is known as an offensive-minded coach with strong recruiting success, bringing in the No. 5 recruiting class in the country. He is one of three head coaches to have beaten a Nick Saban-coached team in back-to-back seasons, with Ole Miss defeating Alabama in 2014 & 2015. He led Ole Miss to 2 9-win seasons, its first two top-10 finishes since 1969 and only the 2nd and 3rd 10-win seasons since the mid-1900s.

