Top receivers in Hugh Freeze offenses put up big numbers
Auburn doesn't often have a lead wide receiver put up significant numbers, but with Coach Freeze at the helm, that will change.
With the coaching turnover, many wonder what a new coach will do for Auburn's production at different positions. Let's take a look at what the prototypical WR1 season looks like in a Hugh Freeze offense.
Stat of the Day:
The average season from a top wide receiver under Hugh Freeze is 891 yards receiving, 61 receptions, and seven touchdowns.
|Year
|School
|Name
|Height
|Yards
|Receptions
|Touchdowns
2012
Ole Miss
Donte Moncrief
6'2
979
66
10
2013
Ole Miss
Donte Moncrief
6'2
938
59
6
2014
Ole Miss
Laquon Treadwell
6'2
632
48
5
2015
Ole Miss
Laquon Treadwell
6'2
1,153
82
11
2016
Ole Miss
Damore’ea Stringfellow
6'2
716
46
6
2019
Liberty
Antonio Gandy-Golden
6'4
1,396
79
10
2020
Liberty
DJ Stubbs
5'9
513
40
3
2021
Liberty
Demario Douglas
5'8
701
52
6
2022
Liberty
Demario Douglas
5'8
993
79
6
What does this mean?
This means the wide receiver one for Coach Freeze put’s up big numbers.
Auburn’s leading receiver in 2022 was Ja’Varrius Johnson, who only had 493 yards on 26 catches and three touchdowns. While Hugh Freeze is the head coach at Auburn, you shouldn't see WR1 output like this again.
Taking a look at who on Auburn’s current roster this benefits, you have to immediately think of Landen King and Camden Brown.
Another thing you will notice looking at the above-listed stats of WR1 production under Freeze is that most of those guys are taller wideouts. King stands six-foot-five, and Brown is six-foot-three.
It is scary to think what Brown and King can do in the new and improved Tiger passing attack.
