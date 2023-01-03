Top receivers in Hugh Freeze offenses put up big numbers

Auburn doesn't often have a lead wide receiver put up significant numbers, but with Coach Freeze at the helm, that will change.

With the coaching turnover, many wonder what a new coach will do for Auburn's production at different positions. Let's take a look at what the prototypical WR1 season looks like in a Hugh Freeze offense.

Stat of the Day:

The average season from a top wide receiver under Hugh Freeze is 891 yards receiving, 61 receptions, and seven touchdowns.

Year School Name Height Yards Receptions Touchdowns 2012 Ole Miss Donte Moncrief 6'2 979 66 10 2013 Ole Miss Donte Moncrief 6'2 938 59 6 2014 Ole Miss Laquon Treadwell 6'2 632 48 5 2015 Ole Miss Laquon Treadwell 6'2 1,153 82 11 2016 Ole Miss Damore’ea Stringfellow 6'2 716 46 6 2019 Liberty Antonio Gandy-Golden 6'4 1,396 79 10 2020 Liberty DJ Stubbs 5'9 513 40 3 2021 Liberty Demario Douglas 5'8 701 52 6 2022 Liberty Demario Douglas 5'8 993 79 6

What does this mean?

This means the wide receiver one for Coach Freeze put’s up big numbers.

Auburn’s leading receiver in 2022 was Ja’Varrius Johnson, who only had 493 yards on 26 catches and three touchdowns. While Hugh Freeze is the head coach at Auburn, you shouldn't see WR1 output like this again.

Taking a look at who on Auburn’s current roster this benefits, you have to immediately think of Landen King and Camden Brown.

Another thing you will notice looking at the above-listed stats of WR1 production under Freeze is that most of those guys are taller wideouts. King stands six-foot-five, and Brown is six-foot-three.

It is scary to think what Brown and King can do in the new and improved Tiger passing attack.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch