Top receivers in Hugh Freeze offenses put up big numbers

Breaking down wide receiver one stats from Coach Freeze's time at Ole Miss and Liberty.

Auburn doesn't often have a lead wide receiver put up significant numbers, but with Coach Freeze at the helm, that will change.

With the coaching turnover, many wonder what a new coach will do for Auburn's production at different positions. Let's take a look at what the prototypical WR1 season looks like in a Hugh Freeze offense.

Stat of the Day:

The average season from a top wide receiver under Hugh Freeze is 891 yards receiving, 61 receptions, and seven touchdowns.

WR1 Stats 

YearSchoolNameHeightYardsReceptionsTouchdowns

2012

Ole Miss

Donte Moncrief

6'2

979

66

10

2013

Ole Miss

Donte Moncrief

6'2

938

59

6

2014

Ole Miss

Laquon Treadwell  

6'2

632

48

5

2015

Ole Miss

Laquon Treadwell  

6'2

1,153

82

11

2016

Ole Miss

Damore’ea Stringfellow 

6'2

716

46

6

2019

Liberty 

Antonio Gandy-Golden 

6'4

1,396

79

10

2020

Liberty 

DJ Stubbs

5'9

513

40

3

2021

Liberty 

Demario Douglas 

5'8

701

52

6

2022

Liberty

Demario Douglas 

5'8

993

79

6

What does this mean?

This means the wide receiver one for Coach Freeze put’s up big numbers. 

Auburn’s leading receiver in 2022 was Ja’Varrius Johnson, who only had 493 yards on 26 catches and three touchdowns. While Hugh Freeze is the head coach at Auburn, you shouldn't see WR1 output like this again.

Taking a look at who on Auburn’s current roster this benefits, you have to immediately think of Landen King and Camden Brown.

Another thing you will notice looking at the above-listed stats of WR1 production under Freeze is that most of those guys are taller wideouts. King stands six-foot-five, and Brown is six-foot-three.

It is scary to think what Brown and King can do in the new and improved Tiger passing attack.

