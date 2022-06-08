Skip to main content

Former Auburn football receiver poised for big second year in the NFL

Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski has high praise for former Auburn wideout Anthony Schwartz.

Former Auburn wideout Anthony Schwartz is preparing for his second year in the NFL.

Schwartz is coming off of his rookie year, where he caught 10 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown. 

He and his coaching staff hope that his numbers will jump off the charts in his second year in the league. 

Schwartz is one of the fastest players in the league. Watching a foot race with Tyreek Hill and Schwartz would be one for the ages. 

Coming into his rookie year, the knock on Schwartz's game was whether he was a wide receiver or a track star. There was no doubt about his speed, but the scouts questioned his route running and being able to bring in contested catches. 

According to Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, it seems that he has taken a big lead forward in the off-season. 

Here is what Coach Stefanski had to say about Schwartz.

The hope for Schwartz going forward is that he can be the number two wide receiver behind Amari Cooper.

Schwartz will see an uptake in snaps and targets since Jarvis Landry has signed with the Saints. 

The three primary receivers for the Browns will be Schwartz, Copper, and Donovan Peoples-Jones. 

The Browns will be a solid football team this season, and former Auburn standout Schwartz has a chance to be a big part of that. 

It is always great to see former Tiger players in the pros, so we can all root for Schwartz to put up big numbers this year in Cleveland. 

Nov 21, 2020; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers receiver Anthony Schwartz (1) makes a touchdown catch against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
