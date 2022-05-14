Auburn Football makes top five for linebacker recruit

As the summer continues, the Auburn coaching staff is hard at work on the recruiting trail for the class of 2023. A big target for Bryan Harsin and his staff is four-star linebacker, Dee Crayton. He is a 6'2 215 pound hard-hitting linebacker from Alpharetta, Georgia.

The state of Georgia has been a pipeline to Auburn for a long time, and Auburn will try once again to get a recruit to cross the state line into Alabama.

Crayton is the 256th player in the class of 2023 and is a consensus four-star recruit. His top five list includes Auburn, Clemson, Missouri, Penn State, and UCF. Auburn has had a lot of turnover at the linebacker position these last few years with players leaving for the NFL, so it would be great for Auburn's 2023 class to include some linebacker talent.

Crayton is a powerful player who can move a lot of weight in the weight room. This translates on to the field in many different ways. Strength is a key part of playing linebacker because it helps you be a great tackler.

When it comes to playing the linebacker position, Crayton is speedy and can cover running backs coming out of the backfield. He is a very smart player and knows how to position himself on the football field to succeed. He is a great tackler with perfect fundamentals. Crayton plays very hard and with a lot of passion which is the type of player we love seeing in an Auburn uniform. He is the type of player that Coach Harsin would love to have on his football team based on his play and personality.

Crayton has not yet set a date for his commitment, but you can expect to see one soon. He would be a massive get for Auburn in the 2023 class, and the coaching staff will look to push hard to get him on the Plains.