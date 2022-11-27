Skip to main content

Five winners from the Tigers Iron Bowl loss

These five guys played great against Alabama.

The Auburn Tigers were not able to pull off the upset against rival Alabama, falling 49-27. 

The Tigers fought hard under the wing of Coach Carnell Williams. 

While the score didn't end up like many would have hoped, a few guys played well for the Tigers. 

Let's look at five guys who played well against Alabama. 

Alex McPherson

Alex McPherson was a bright spot in this loss for the Tigers as he made both of his field goals and all of his extra points. Kicking struggles cost Auburn some this year, so having McPherson drilling kicks is a great sight to see. Thanks to McPherson, kicker will be a position of strength for the Tigers for a long time. 

Jarquez Hunter

Jarquez Hunter (27) runs down the field during the game between Auburn and Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Jarquez Hunter had another big game for the Tigers, rushing for 134 yards on 11 carries. He lost a fumble that really hurt the Tigers but was able to bounce back and put up a great stat line in the Tigers' valiant effort. It will be a ton of fun to watch Hunter be the lead back for the Tigers next season. 

Ja'Varrius Johnson

Ja'Varrius Johnson secured the Tigers' lone receiving touchdown on a beautifully drawn-up play. The play was a wheel route, and Robby Ashford put a great pass on Johnson to score. Johnson made a great adjustment to be able to bring in the pass and score six for the Tigers. Johnson could have a massive season next year if the to be named soon coaching staff utilizes his strengths well. 

Robby Ashford

Robby Ashford (9) scrambles out of the pocket during the game between Auburn and Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

What Ashford brought to the table in this game was just a ton of heart. It was released after the game that he was dealing with multiple injuries, but he played hard for his teammates and coaches. When you fight as hard as Ashford, you will have the entire fan base behind you, no matter what. Hopefully, the new coaching staff will be able to bring out all of the untapped potential Ashford possess and turn him into a star.  

Coach Williams

Auburn interim coach Carnell Williams during the Iron Bowl pregame.

What Coach Williams was able to do for this team and fan base can't be described in words. He took a whole bunch of defeated players and made them believe in something, and the results spoke for themselves. It was an honor to be able to watch him wear the headset as a head coach for four games. 

Evan McPherson in the Iron Bowl.
