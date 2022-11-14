Skip to main content

Kickoff time announced for the 2022 Iron Bowl

The battle between the Auburn Tigers and Alabama will be seen at a familiar time.

The Auburn Tigers will wrap up their season in Tuscaloosa when they face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 Iron Bowl. 

The game kickoff at 2:30 pm CT on CBS, a familiar time slot for the best rivalry in college football. 

The showdown on November 26th should feature an Auburn team that will be fighting for bowl eligibility facing an Alabama team on the road that hasn't looked as strong as many expected so far this season. 

Iron Bol Series History

Alabama leads the all-time rivalry 48-37-1. Auburn's longest win streak in the game's history is six that took place from 2002 to 2007. The first Iron Bowl was in 1983 in Montgomery, Alabama. Auburn won that game 40-16. After playing in 1907, the rivalry wouldn't resume again until 1955. 

Alabama Crimson Tide face off against the Auburn Tigers during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Auburn Tigers leads Alabama Crimson Tide 7-0 at halftime.
Kickoff time announced for the 2022 Iron Bowl

