Auburn football is pursuing 4-star OT Wilkin Formby

The Auburn Tigers appear to be in it for 4-star OT Wilkin Formby.

It's been well documented for years that the Auburn Tigers need to land a top offensive tackle out of the high school ranks. 

Bryan Harsin and his Auburn football staff have a chance to add a talented tackle from Tuscaloosa, AL. 4-star offensive tackle Wilkin Formby could be an instant star for Auburn in the 2023 class if he were to choose The Plains. 

It appears that Auburn, Alabama, and Ole Miss are the favorites to land Formby. Sports Illustrated's John Garcia shared his thoughts on the 6-foot-7 offensive tackle. 

This is an interesting offensive lineman who has really emerged as the premier tackle in the state of Alabama, which is a big deal because Stanton Ramil at Thompson high school is another, that is climbing. 
The offer lists, you know, Clemson just offered him. He's been to Auburn a bunch as well. So those two are going to be heavyweight battles for Auburn because they have to hit on the offensive tackle position. I think Formby is a little bit further in his evolution as a football player than Stanton, who's a little bit more raw.
I think that's what has so many programs excited about him. 
I do envision it the same way you do with Bama, obviously being that the local school, the hometown school is absolutely in it. He's coached by a former Alabama player as well, but Auburn is in there. And an Ole miss already hosted them for a visit.

He has an official visit scheduled to Auburn on June 17th after taking an unofficial visit to The Plains back in early April. Formby took an official to Ole Miss in April as well. 

Wilkin Formby takes a picture with Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin.
