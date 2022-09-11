Five winners from Auburn's week two victory over San Jose State

Auburn beat the San Jose State Spartan by a score of 24 to 16.

On a night where it was hard to pull positives, a few Tiger players had good showings.

The Tigers will look to have a bounce-back performance when the Penn State Nittany Lions come to Jordan-Hare for a Big 10/SEC showdown.

A win is a win, but the Tigers have a lot to figure out this week.

Let's look at five players that played well against San Jose State.

Eku Leota gets a sack Trey Lee/Auburn Daily Eku Leota caused havoc for the San Jose State quarterback at times during this contest. Leota recorded his first sack of the season against the Spartans. Leota and Derick Hall are the Tiger's one-two punch rushing the passer, and to have a successful season, these two will need constant pressure on the opposing quarterback. Jarquez Hunter scores once again Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Jarquez Hunter has looked great this entire season. He scored his fourth touchdown of the season against the Spartans. Hunter seems to have a great understanding of how to make opposing defenders miss this season. Hunter has found a way to highlight his athleticism in each of these first two games. If Auburn wants to beat Penn State, the Tigers will need to run the ball well, and Hunter will be a massive part of that. Damari Alston takes advantage of his opportunity Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Damari Alston received a few carries against San Jose State and made the most of them. Alston has an absurd amount of athleticism and showed that in his touches against the Spartans. Alston had a big run when the team needed some momentum, and it turned into a touchdown drive. Everyone always talks about the tandem of Hunter and Bigsby, but perhaps it should be a three-headed monster with Alston included. Does Zach Calzada climb up the depth chart © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Both Robby Ashford and TJ Finley struggled against San Jose State, which makes the Auburn faithful wonder will Zach Calzada get a chance. When Calzada transferred from Texas A&M, everyone believed he would be the starter, but he never seemed to play well in fall camp. Calzada likely won't play against Penn State, but perhaps the lousy outings from Ashford and Finley can get him back into the race. Tank Bigsby shines per usual Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Tank Bigsby didn't have a ton of yards on the ground, but he was used quite a bit in the passing game. Bigsby is so dynamic with the football that you just have to give it to him and let him shine. He also scored a touchdown bringing his season total up to three. Bigsby and the rest of his backfield mates have a big test ahead of them with Penn State coming to town.

