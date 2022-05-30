Should Auburn Football pursue former Alabama wide receiver Javon Baker?

Javon Baker is a wide receiver from the class of 2020. He spent his first two years at Alabama catching seven passes for 101 yards and a touchdown in his Crimson Tide career.

Earlier this year, he entered the transfer portal as a very highly sought-after recruit. He eventually chose to play his next few years of college ball for Kentucky.

News broke on May 26th that Baker would not be playing for Kentucky even though he had already signed his letter of intent.

The Kentucky staff decided that Baker would not be a part of their 2022 recruiting class since they decided to revoke his scholarship.

On his Instagram story, Baker had this to say when he found out he would not be playing for the Wildcats.

There still hasn't been any statement from the Kentucky coaching staff to help us understand why they revoked Baker's scholarship.

Now the question is asked, where will Baker take his talents from here?

Baker had an offer from Auburn coming out of high school in 2020. This offer did come from the previous regime, but it does show that Auburn might be a school on Baker's radar.

Reports say that the early front runner to get Baker is Maryland, but with him decommitting from Kentucky just a few days ago, Auburn still has time to get in the race.

Baker would be an excellent addition to an Auburn team that needs some desperate help at the receiver position. Coming out of high school, Baker was a top 200 recruit, so we know the talent is there. He would be eligible to play this upcoming season if he were to head to the Plains, but most likely, he would be a fix-up project for Coach Harsin and his staff.

Baker is nowhere near a decision on where he will play next, but hopefully, that will give the Tigers a chance to get in the race for a great depth piece at the wide receiver position.

Here is the video of Baker's only touchdown in his college career thus far.

