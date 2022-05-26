Skip to main content

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work this offseason

The former Oregon and current Auburn defensive tackle is putting in the work this offseason.

Jayson Jones spent his first spring as a member of the Auburn football team after transferring from Oregon. 

The biggest talking point hovering around one of Auburn's newest defensive tackles this spring was how well he moved for his size. At 6-foot-6, 330 pounds, Jones moves extremely smooth and has a great first step off of the ball. 

Jones has a chance to be a starter on this defensive front in 2022. The defensive line unit looks to be a strength of the team this season and Jones should be a key part of it during early downs. 

In a tweet, Jones shows solid feet, great bursts, and effective hand placement in the drill above. All of that coming from a player of his size could be extremely valuable when it comes to rushing the passer and pushing the interior of the pocket back and potentially impacting the opposing offense. 

It's also safe to say that he is sporting the Auburn gear quite well early in his tenure on The Plains. 

