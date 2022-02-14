Looking at Jeff Schmedding's Role at Auburn

Sometimes, opportunity knocks when you least expect it.

When Jeff Schmedding was hired at Auburn by Bryan Harsin, the expectation was that he would be the defensive coordinator after a few years with the team. Fast forward to this offseason, Derek Mason decided to leave Auburn and ultimately ended up at Oklahoma State, and Schmedding was promoted to defensive coordinator.

Schmedding went with a 4-2-5 scheme in his time as defensive coordinator at Eastern Washington, and a multiple system while co-defensive coordinator at Boise State. One of Schmedding’s most notable players pre-Auburn was Curtis Weaver. Weaver played three seasons at Boise State. When Schmedding replaced Andy Avalos as defensive coordinator at Boise in 2019, Weaver had a monster season, with 13.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss. Weaver went on to be selected by the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL Draft.

I believe that Auburn may be returning to Schmedding’s roots of a four man front with less than four linebackers on the field at a time. Whether that is with a multiple defense or a strict 4-2-5 remains to be seen.

On the defensive line, there is a lot to like. While many depth players have transferred out this offseason, the Tigers are returning most of their starting front. Derick Hall led the team in sacks this season and looks to be the next defensive end to take a leap in sacks after Schmedding takes over as Weaver did at Boise State. Marcus Harris, Eku Leota, and Colby Wooden also will be looking for breakout seasons in 2022. Auburn also did well in the offseason adding depth to the room with the addition of transfer Jayson Jones and signees Jeffrey M’ba and Enyce Sledge.

The return of Owen Pappoe and younger guys stepping up such as Cam Riley and Wesley Steiner, Schmedding has a plethora of talent at his disposal. The additions of incoming freshman Robert Woodyard and North Carolina transfer Eugene Asante only add to this stacked room that Schmedding looks to continue the success he had in his first year with the linebackers.

One of the question marks on this defense going into 2022 will be the defensive backfield. The loss of Roger McCreary and Smoke Monday will definitely sting this upcoming season, but defensive backs Nehemiah Pritchett and Jaylin Simpson as well as safeties Donovan Kaufman and Zion Puckett look to fill those gaping holes this season. Auburn signed two JUCO defensive backs in Keionte Scott and Marquise Gilbert and picked up JD Rhym , Caleb Wooden, and Austin Ausberry in this recruiting cycle as well. This group may well make or break how good this Auburn defense can truly be.

If Auburn is going to succeed in 2022, the defense will have to hold their own and potentially win some games. This isn’t out of the realm of possibility with this group, as the LSU, Ole Miss, and Arkansas wins this past season had a lot to do with the defensive side of the ball. Schmedding has been Harsin’s right hand man through his time at Boise and now on the Plains, and he will definitely need him to have his back in a very important year two of the Bryan Harsin era.