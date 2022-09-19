Skip to main content

Auburn can't keep playing the same game and win in the SEC

Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker discusses the Auburn offense.

Auburn can't keep playing the same game. 

The Auburn Tigers have not cleaned up their play since week one of the season. After beating Mercer and San Jose State, the challenge took a big jump when Penn State came to Jordan Hare Stadium and the Nittany Lions took it to the Auburn Tigers. 

The Auburn offense has not taken a step forward since the start of the season. With rotating quarterbacks, a lack of a consistent push-up front, and not getting playmakers involved, it's hard to see this offense scoring points when playing that way. 

"We've played the exact same game for three weeks and the opponent has just gotten better," John Samuel Shenker told the Locked On Auburn Podcast. "It's nothing they're doing. It's completely us. We played a Mercer team and we had turnovers and didn't play clean football on offense. We beat them because they were a lesser opponent. San Jose State was better and we squeaked away with that one. Then you play a good opponent in Penn State playing the same game, you're going to lose."

The Auburn Tigers host Missouri to start the SEC season for both teams. Auburn stays at home for their fourth game in a row. Kickoff will be at 1:00 am CT on ESPN. 

"This is a big win if you can get it, to start 1-0 in the SEC," Shenker said. "It's really a new season for teams that are starting in the SEC."

Auburn Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) catches the pass over the middle and carries for a first down during the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
By Zac Blackerby
