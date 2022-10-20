John Samuel Shenker: 'If we lost the locker room, then the game would have been a blowout quickly'

Emotions and all over the place when talking to folks that follow Auburn football.

There's passion and the desire to see Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers excel over the course of the final few games of the season when beatable teams come to Jordan Hare Stadium.

There is a narrative that the Auburn head coach has lost the team and the locker room. That narrative was put to be by Auburn captain and veteran tight end John Samuel Shenker.

"I think this game (against Ole Miss) speaks for itself," Shenker said on Locked On Auburn. "If we lost the locker room, then the game would have been a blowout quickly. Guys are fighting. That’s (the rumor that the locker room is lost) far from the truth. We’re still battling hard. We’re playing hard and we believe in everything we’re going. People are going to say that when you lose games, that’s going to happen. But no, He (Bryan Harsin) hasn’t lost anybody. We’re fighting. We’re going to get ready, get healthy, and then we’re fighting on and playing against a good Arkansas team next week."

He also touched on the potential discussions that do happen inside the locker room.

"I think it gets harder and harder," Shenker said. "In my opinion, if you’re going to be influenced by it, just turn it off and let it be. Those guys (the bench) aren’t playing, and you just don’t want stuff like that to seep into the locker room and spread. I think we’ve done a good job up until this point with that… Now you have time off, and people go home and hear from their families and all of the opinions of everybody that’s not on the football field so it can be a challenge, it really can. Especially when you’re losing football games. It’ll be a huge key coming back next week, focusing on what we have to do as a team because we’re the only ones out there. That’s the big thing that guys need to be able to understand, and see that come to fruition."

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch