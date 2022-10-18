Skip to main content

An Auburn player's account of the arguments on the sideline against Ole Miss

ESPN made it sound like there was some drama on the Auburn sideline during the Ole Miss game.

It was a weird scene on Saturday. 

Auburn's offense took a few drives to get going against Ole Miss and once it found the endzone, an argument broke out between Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford and running back Tank Bigsby. Not the type of reaction that you would typically see after a score. 

Auburn captain and tight end John Samuel Shenker chimed in on it during an appearance on the Locked On Auburn podcast. 

"It wasn’t a huge deal. It was just miscommunication," Shenker said. "We were excited, we had just scored. We’re trying to get back into the ball game. So guys came over there excited and then some guys were just talking about staying focused, and I think it got misconstrued by what some of us meant by that. Tempers were high, we were really locked in and focused… I just think it got a little blown out of proportion, which that happens on TV and things like that. But no, nothing came of it. It was all good afterward."

The ESPN cameras also followed Ashford as he looked to be told that he was coming out of the game. Several fans reacted to him being upset by the news. Shenker discussed this as well. 

"I didn’t see most of the reactions until after the game on Instagram," Shenker said. "When TJ came in, obviously I didn’t get to see his reaction until later… Obviously, the guy is a competitor, he wants to play. But when things happen you can’t - especially when TVs are all over the place, that’s what they're going to look for to create stories. Yes, I love the competitive spirit, but there’s a fine line there. He’ll learn that as he gets older and plays more games on how to show that emotion in certain situations when things happen."

Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Robby Ashford (9) celebrates a touchdown during the game Auburn vs Ole Miss Austin Perryman/AU Athletics
Football

An Auburn player's account of the arguments on the sideline against Ole Miss

By Zac Blackerby
