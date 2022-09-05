Skip to main content

John Samuel Shenker discussed Auburn's two quarterback package

The Auburn tight end discussed the coolest play from Saturday's win against the Mercer Bears.

Every Auburn fan watching Saturday's season opener against the Mercer Bears was excited when TJ Finley and Robby Ashford were both on the field at the same time. 

Finley stayed at quarterback while Ashford lined up at wide receiver and motioned across the formation. He would receive the ball on a handoff that looked like a jet sweep but when the defense was closing in on tackling him, he was ready to lateral it to Tank Bigsby on a speed option. 

Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker was asked about it on the Locked On Auburn podcast on how it was probably a fun day of practice when they installed that in the playbook. 

"Yeah, that was pretty early in fall camp too," Shenker said. "We wanted to get a lot of reps at that before the season started. But that's an awesome play. I don't know where they came up with that. Actually, we haven't really worked it much where he actually pitches it to Tank so that was pretty cool to see in the game."

The Auburn quarterback battle is still ongoing but this coaching staff using the strength of both of the quarterbacks is encouraging. The creativity of Bryan Harsin at Boise State has followed him over to Auburn and Tigers fans are looking forward to seeing more of it this season. 

