Auburn DC Jeff Shmedding defines role of Joko Willis

We now have a clearer picture of what Joko Willis will be doing for Auburn in 2022.

Auburn has a ton of talented defenders entering the season. Finding roles for everyone to get on the field can sometimes be a juggling act for the defensive staff. 

Defensive coordinator Jeff Shmedding spoke to media members on Thursday about Joko Willis on the first day of fall camp. 

Earlier in the summer, Willis was seen in a position group photo with the EDGE guys and coach Roc Bellatoni. Last season, Willis was a reserve linebacker and a special teamer capable of getting down the field quickly to help win the field position battle. 

This season, Schmedding has confirmed that he will be joining the EDGE position group in a "hybrid role" to help add depth to the position. 

Of course, Derick Hall and Eku Leota bring a ton of upside and experience to the field. But after those two, Dylan Brooks seems to be the third man up, and a lot of questions after that. With Willis serving some time in the room, Auburn also has a new transfer, Marcus Bragg, who may see some reps in 2022. 

Willis played just 54 snaps last season. Seven were on defense. He played 34 snaps on kickoff coverage, three on kick return, and 10 on punt return. 

If he becomes Auburn's fourth option at the EDGE position, he will see many more snaps in 2022. 

Coach Jeff Schmedding at Auburn football practice on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
