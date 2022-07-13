Skip to main content

Jordan-Hare Stadium ranked one of college football's top venues

Jordan-Hare received some high praise from On3's Ivan Maisel.

On3's Ivan Maisel recently released his top eleven college football venues, with Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium being included in the list.

Maisel noted in his article that Auburn's parking situation is rather unique, forcing gameday visitors to soak in what the Loveliest Village on the Plains has to offer.

"One of the many cool things about Jordan-Hare Stadium is how little parking there is at the stadium. That means you have to walk through the Auburn campus to arrive," Maisel says.

"The campus is pretty and the Tiger fans pretty much tackle you to make you stop for a spell at their tailgate. Don’t linger – you need to be in your seat to watch the War Eagle soar around the stadium and land on his handler’s arm near midfield. Once kickoff arrives, you’ll see how a stadium can hold 85,000 fans and still be cozy. Jordan-Hare shoots straight up, which not only provides good sightlines but holds in the noise. And there’s a lot of noise. Auburn fans love their Tigers."

Three other SEC schools made Maisel's list, including Alabama (Bryant-Denny Stadium), Georgia (Sanford Stadium), and Texas A&M (Kyle Field).

Other notable venues (according to Maisel) are Michie Stadium (Army), Notre Dame Stadium (Notre Dame), Ohio Stadium (Ohio State), Beaver Stadium (Penn State), the Rose Bowl (UCLA), Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (USC), and Husky Stadium (Washington).

Auburn kicks the 2022 season off in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, September 3rd vs the Mercer Bears. Kickoff is slated for 6:00 p.m. on ESPN+.

AUBURN, AL - AUGUST 30: Overhead view of Jordan Hare Stadium during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks on August 30, 2014 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)
