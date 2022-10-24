Auburn running back Jordon Ingram is out for the rest of the season

The Auburn Tigers will be without reserve running back Jordon Ingram for the remainder of the season. He has not played a snap this season. He played just two snaps during the 2021 season against Alabama State. He gained eight yards on two carries.

The 6-foot-1, 209-pound Mobile, AL native transferred to Auburn before the start of the 2021 season after spending the 2020 season at Central Michigan. He did not ever receive playing time at his previous school.

Ingram found himself in a loaded running backs room backing up Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter. True freshman Damari Alston won the third running back job this fall despite being a late arrival to campus in the 2022 class.

Bryan Harsin confirmed at his Monday press conference that Ingram will miss the remainder of the season due to a knee injury.

Ingram was a first-team AL.com all-Coastal Alabama selection in 2019. He was also a second-team Class 6A All-State pick, rushing for 1,394 yards, and 18 TD as a senior at St. Paul’s.

With Bigby more than likely going to the NFL Draft after this season, perhaps a role for Ingram will open up in 2023 or beyond.

