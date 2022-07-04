Skip to main content

Auburn Twitter reacts to Auburn football adding Karmello English

Auburn fans were PUMPED to see Karmello English commit to the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn fans celebrated a big recruiting win on Friday when running back Jeremiah Cobb announced he would be playing for the Auburn Tigers over Clemson and Tennessee. 

They celebrated again on July 4th when Phenix City, AL native Karmello English announced he would be playing for the Auburn Tigers and becoming the fourth member of the 2024 recruiting class. 

Bryan Harsin announced that he would put an emphasis on keeping talented players at home and getting them to Auburn. Three of the four members so far of this 2023 class are local guys. Bradyn Joiner is from Auburn, Cobb is from Montgomery, and English is just 30 minutes away in Phenix City. 

English is ranked as the 13th player in the state of Alabama in this class according to 247Sports. 

Rightfully so, Auburn fans were excited when they heard the news and took straight to social media to react to adding English to the 2023 recruiting class. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Football

Auburn Twitter reacts to Auburn football adding Karmello English

By Zac Blackerby38 seconds ago
Thompson linebacker Kendall Franklin LB (20) and Thompson linebacker Seth Hampton (18) work to tackle Central wide receiver Karmello English (2) during the 7A state championship game in Birmingham Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr] 7a Championship Central Vs Thompson
Football

Karmello English commits to the Auburn Tigers

By Zac Blackerby15 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Jabari Smith (Auburn) poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Former Auburn basketball star Jabari Smith set to make professional debut

By Andrew Stefaniak1 hour ago
Auburn baseball's Sonny DiChiara vs Oregon State.
Baseball

Sonny DiChiara Scouting Report, Draft Projection, MLB Draft preview

By Lindsay Crosby2 hours ago
Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Football

There's an Auburn takeover on SEC Network this July 4th

By Zac Blackerby4 hours ago
Coach Bryan Harsin talks to his team after practice in Jordan Hare Stadium.Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Auburn football in top four for linebacker Phil Picciotti

By Andrew StefaniakJul 2, 2022
Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football's future running back room is stacked to the brim

By Lance DaweJul 1, 2022
Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) is brought down by his feet in a tackle during the second half on November 5, 2021. 1105 Catholic Vs Houston Academy
Football

A look at the Auburn football recruiting class after the Jeremiah Cobb committment

By Andrew StefaniakJul 1, 2022