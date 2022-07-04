Auburn Twitter reacts to Auburn football adding Karmello English

Auburn fans were PUMPED to see Karmello English commit to the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn fans celebrated a big recruiting win on Friday when running back Jeremiah Cobb announced he would be playing for the Auburn Tigers over Clemson and Tennessee.

They celebrated again on July 4th when Phenix City, AL native Karmello English announced he would be playing for the Auburn Tigers and becoming the fourth member of the 2024 recruiting class.

Bryan Harsin announced that he would put an emphasis on keeping talented players at home and getting them to Auburn. Three of the four members so far of this 2023 class are local guys. Bradyn Joiner is from Auburn, Cobb is from Montgomery, and English is just 30 minutes away in Phenix City.

English is ranked as the 13th player in the state of Alabama in this class according to 247Sports.

Rightfully so, Auburn fans were excited when they heard the news and took straight to social media to react to adding English to the 2023 recruiting class.

