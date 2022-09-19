Auburn football kicker Anders Carlson named to 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 19, 2022 – Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) announced the final roster for the 31st Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®, recognizing 22 college football student-athletes and an honorary head coach for outstanding contributions to their communities.

Team officials from across the country nominated players from their schools for the prestigious award based on their work off the field. A list of 114 nominees was announced in July before the final 22-player roster was chosen by the selection panel, which includes former Good Works Team players, journalists and officials from Allstate and the AFCA. The panel looks for players that demonstrate exceptional leadership on and off the football field.

“For 31 years, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team has reminded us how to use our position in life — whatever that may be — to lift up those around us,” said Tim Tebow, two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner and 2009 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team member. “There are so many players across all levels of the game who use their platforms for good, and it is an inspiration to see the variety of ways these young men choose to help make our society better.”

The class of 2022 might be founding nonprofits, donating Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) earnings to those in need, building houses for areas hit by natural disasters, mentoring kids or collecting food for the hungry. Whatever the cause, this is a group of college football stars eager to help their communities.

"The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is arguably college football’s highest honor because it recognizes a player’s integrity and service off the field rather than their performance on it,” said Executive Vice President and General Manager, Allstate Sales and Distribution, Troy Hawkes. “The sports world is often defined by what happens between the lines. While they are also accomplished as players, these 22 student-athletes make a monumental difference in their communities. Allstate is so proud to honor them as beacons of positive change around the country.”

The final roster features 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision; 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics; and one honorary head coach.

Allstate will continue its tradition of rewarding these athletes with an NIL opportunity as well as a charity match from The Allstate Foundation.

The following players have been named to the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team:

Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS):

Anders Carlson - Auburn University

DeWayne Carter - Duke University

Dillan Gibbons - Florida State University

Jordan Ferguson - Middle Tennessee State University

Ryan Hilinski - Northwestern University

Patrick Fields - Stanford University

Tony Bradford, Jr. - Texas Tech University

Kearis Jackson - University of Georgia

JD Bertrand - University of Notre Dame

Deslin Alexandre - University of Pittsburgh

Caleb Williams - University of Southern California

Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III and NAIA:

Austin Brenner - Ashland University

Jailen Branch - Bentley University

Matthew - Feldick Bethel University (Minn.)

Max Jones - Harvard University

Alan Gorny - Harvard University

Sione Tuifua - Harvard University

James Kaczor - North Dakota State University

Garrison Dodge - Peru State College

Michael Wozniak - Saint John’s University (Minn.)

Caleb High - Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Matt Lilja - University of Mount Union

Honorary head coach:

Mark Stoops - University of Kentucky



2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team roster highlights

Peru State College wide receiver Garrison Dodge has put in more than 1,500 volunteer hours during his college career, and he founded the charity fundraiser Athletes 4 Children. For the past two years, Dodge was a leader in the Sexual Assault Awareness Month Planning Committee, and he has organized donation drives for Project Response.

has put in more than 1,500 volunteer hours during his college career, and he founded the charity fundraiser Athletes 4 Children. For the past two years, Dodge was a leader in the Sexual Assault Awareness Month Planning Committee, and he has organized donation drives for Project Response. Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski is a mental health advocate, mentor and trainer who started Hilinski’s Hope Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness and educating student-athletes on mental health.

is a mental health advocate, mentor and trainer who started Hilinski’s Hope Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness and educating student-athletes on mental health. USC quarterback Caleb Williams created the Caleb Cares Foundation, which champions mental health awareness and youth development as well as taking a stand against bullying.

created the Caleb Cares Foundation, which champions mental health awareness and youth development as well as taking a stand against bullying. Saint John’s defensive lineman Michael Wozniak has helped raise nearly $42,000 for St. Jude’s Children's Research Hospital and more than $23,000 for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund through Saint John’s University football’s Tackle Cancer initiative.

The selection panel

The final 22-member team and honorary coach were chosen by a selection panel that includes former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members and journalists.

In addition to Hawkes and Tebow, the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team selection panel members are: Zaid Abdul-Aleem (Duke, 1994 team); Brian Brenberg (St. Thomas, 2001);Wes Counts (Middle Tennessee State, 1999); Mike Proman (Amherst, 2002); Matt Stinchcomb (Georgia, 1997 and 1998); media members Kirk Herbstreit (ESPN), Blair Kerkhoff (Kansas City Star) and Paul Myerberg (USA Today); 2022 AFCA President and University of Wyoming Head Coach Craig Bohl; and 2001 AFCA President and current Athletic Director at Virginia Union University Joe Taylor.

Vote for the captain

At ESPN.com/Allstate, fans can learn more about the players’ accomplishments and vote for the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain once a day now through Nov. 22.

“So often, stories like these go overlooked in collegiate athletics. Our sport is defined by character and a team-first mentality, and the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team personifies all that is good about football,” AFCA Executive Director Todd Berry said. “We encourage fans from all over to learn more about all that these players are doing for their communities.”

