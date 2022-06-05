Skip to main content

LSU transfer WR Koy Moore commits to the Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers have added wide receiver transfer Koy Moore.

Koy Moore must have liked what he saw during his visit this weekend. He leaves Auburn as a committed player at a position of need. 

The former LSU wide receiver picked up some buzz that he may commit to the Auburn football program over the weekend and that became official when he announced via his Twitter page. 

Moore was a four-star recruit coming out of high school in 2020. He was also a top 300 recruit. 

The offensive weapon is listed at 6 feet tall and 190 pounds. His ability paired with his size shows that he is ready for the SEC. 

Moore has three years left of eligibility on The Plains and is able to play right away. 

The Auburn Tigers needed some depth at the wide receiver position this season and Moore will have the opportunity to compete for reps. Granted, it will be difficult to make up for some lost time after not being with the team for spring practice. 

Moore has been in the transfer portal since October. 

In his career at LSU, he caught 27 passes for a total of 248 yards. He played in 11 games over his two years in Baton Rouge.  

Moore is the second wide receiver that Auburn has added via the transfer portal this offseason. Bryan Harsin and his staff added Dazalin Worsham from Miami earlier in the offseason to help add depth to the position this season. 

Sep 4, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Louisiana State Tigers wide receiver Koy Moore (2) runs the ball against the UCLA Bruins during the first half the at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
