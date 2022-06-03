Could Auburn football get another receiver out of the transfer portal?

Koy Moore is a wide receiver that played his first two years of college football at LSU.

He entered the portal in October of 2021, so it is weird, to say the least, that he has not found a new home.

Moore is planning to visit Auburn this upcoming weekend which could be huge for Auburn's chances of signing him.

Wide receiver is a significant position of need for this Auburn football team, so adding a player like Moore could help add depth to a thin position room.

Moore was a four-star recruit coming out of high school in 2020. He was a top 300 recruit in the class.

He is 6'1 and weighs 172 pounds. Moore's best attribute as a receiver is his hands. Any ball that is thrown in his general direction will be caught.

Moore is the exact type of receiver that this roster is in desperate need of.

Moore even took some practice reps at the running back position in his time at LSU. This means that he is a very versatile player that can do damage with the ball in his hands.

In his career at LSU, he caught 27 passes for a total of 248 yards. He played in 11 games over his two years in Baton Rouge.

Here is what Gabe Brooks of 247 Sports had to say about Moore when he was in high school.

Possesses an adequate frame with above average height and enough frame space to add some bulk in college. Build and playing style suggest he could line up outside or in the slot at the next level. Slot could be ideal role. Shows encouraging natural receiver acumen and awareness. Good high-pointer who wins balls in traffic. Knows how to find open space vs. zones. Willing to work middle of the field. Shows above average straight-line speed with enough at the top end to stretch the field vertically. Solid tester with verified 4.62 40 and 36-inch vertical. Hands-catching ability, height, and high-pointing ability provide promising red-zone potential. Has produced encouraging performances in elite camp settings against strong competition. Can improve lateral fluidity, as evidenced by verified 4.51 shuttle. Improved agility will aid get-open ability, especially in short-to-intermediate range. Would like to see more production in senior season (33-467-2 as a junior). One of Louisiana's top offensive prospects in the 2020 class. Owns long-term potential to be a multi-year starter at the Power 5 level.

A great first step to getting Moore to sign with Auburn is getting him on campus, and the coaching staff has done just that.

Moore has not released a commitment date, but we can expect one soon with the season quickly approaching.

Here are a few highlights from Moore in high school.

