Auburn football will look to use Landen King more in 2022

The Auburn Tigers will be facing several questions hovering around the offense in 2022. The pass catchers are in a wide-open battle for target share in the offense.

Landen King will be one of the potential weapons that could see a larger share of the targets in the Auburn passing game in 2022.

Stat of the day

In 2021, Landen King recorded a stat in three games (Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama). He had five receptions for 59 yards and one touchdown.

What it means

King has what it takes athletically to be a key piece in an SEC offense. His size at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds offers a matchup problem for opposing defenders. His ability to move at his size is a huge advantage for Auburn.

Bryan Harsin will take a much larger role in the offense this season and is expected to call plays. His approach will more than likely be more balanced than a season ago. His desire to run the football more may call for more formations to have multiple tight ends on the field and provide more chances for King to be on the receiving end of a pass.

When looking at his touchdown at the end of A-Day, it's easy to see how he could be a key player in this 2022 offense. Even when looking at his small sample size of production from last season, he was extremely relevant when the ball was thrown his way.

