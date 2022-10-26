Five potential landing spots for former Auburn receiver Landen King

Landen King announced his intention to transfer from Auburn after asking to be redshirted during the 2022 season. The sophomore tight end-turned-wide receiver recorded one reception this season, which was a 24 yard catch against Penn State. During the 2021 season, King caught 5 passes for 59 yards and one touchdown.

Here are five potential spots that the sophomore receiver may land after entering the transfer portal.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Eric Starling/Auburn Daily King is a Texas native and played football at Atascocita High. Texas Tech was the first Power Five school King received an offer from out of high school. He also has recently followed and liked the Red Raider’s social media pages during his hiatus from the Tigers. King would be a welcome addition to the Red Raiders, as he brings size and speed that they desperately need to make noise in the BIG 12. Texas Longhorns Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports King was originally committed to the Longhorns before decommitting and ultimately joining the Auburn Tigers. Texas could use a big body receiver on their roster next season, and with the potential departures of Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington, King could become quarterback Quinn Ewers’ new favorite target in Austin. Oklahoma State Cowboys AP Photo/Vasha Hunt Similar to Texas, the Cowboys will be losing a heavy dose of pass catchers after the 2022 campaign, and current quarterback Spencer Sanders is in his final year of eligibility. Whoever replaces Sanders would gain a great downfield weapon if King ends up transferring to Oklahoma State. Texas A&M Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports Auburn may not have to wait long to see King again. Texas A&M is Auburn’s SEC opener for the 2023 season. The Aggies are in the midst of a down year after lofty preseason expectations. Current Aggie receivers Evan Stewart, Moose Muhammad III, and Yukieth Brown will all return next season, but they do not have the size King has, which could give him a role in the offense that he could run with. TCU Horned Frogs Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports The Horned Frogs are off to an incredible start under first year coach Sonny Dykes. Quarterback Chandler Morris will look to reclaim his starting position after Max Duggan graduates this year, and adding King to his receiving corps would be a great addition in Fort Worth. Potential Longshots © Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports There are a few teams that could be a long shot to gain the receiving services of King. UCF is always an option with former Auburn head coach Gus Malzhan at the helm. King could decide to go play alongside his former quarterback Bo Nix at Oregon. Another potential long shot could be Alabama State where King would play alongside his friend and fellow Texas native Dematrius Davis.

One thing is for sure: based on his high school recruiting prowess, Landen King will be a hot commodity in the transfer portal this offseason.

