Five potential landing spots for former Auburn receiver Landen King

Here are five potential landing spots for the sophomore receiver.
Landen King announced his intention to transfer from Auburn after asking to be redshirted during the 2022 season. The sophomore tight end-turned-wide receiver recorded one reception this season, which was a 24 yard catch against Penn State. During the 2021 season, King caught 5 passes for 59 yards and one touchdown.

Here are five potential spots that the sophomore receiver may land after entering the transfer portal.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Landen King makes a catch vs Penn State.

King is a Texas native and played football at Atascocita High. Texas Tech was the first Power Five school King received an offer from out of high school. He also has recently followed and liked the Red Raider’s social media pages during his hiatus from the Tigers. King would be a welcome addition to the Red Raiders, as he brings size and speed that they desperately need to make noise in the BIG 12. 

Texas Longhorns

Sep 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

King was originally committed to the Longhorns before decommitting and ultimately joining the Auburn Tigers. Texas could use a big body receiver on their roster next season, and with the potential departures of Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington, King could become quarterback Quinn Ewers’ new favorite target in Austin.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Auburn tight end Luke Deal (86) hugs Auburn tight end Landen King (40) as King celebrates a one-handed touchdown reception against Alabama during the first overtime of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. The touchdown sent the game to a second overtime, a game won in four overtimes by Alabama, 24-22. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Similar to Texas, the Cowboys will be losing a heavy dose of pass catchers after the 2022 campaign, and current quarterback Spencer Sanders is in his final year of eligibility. Whoever replaces Sanders would gain a great downfield weapon if King ends up transferring to Oklahoma State.

Texas A&M

Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn may not have to wait long to see King again. Texas A&M is Auburn’s SEC opener for the 2023 season. The Aggies are in the midst of a down year after lofty preseason expectations. Current Aggie receivers Evan Stewart, Moose Muhammad III, and Yukieth Brown will all return next season, but they do not have the size King has, which could give him a role in the offense that he could run with. 

TCU Horned Frogs

Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Zach Evans (6) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Horned Frogs are off to an incredible start under first year coach Sonny Dykes. Quarterback Chandler Morris will look to reclaim his starting position after Max Duggan graduates this year, and adding King to his receiving corps would be a great addition in Fort Worth.

Potential Longshots

Oct 9, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn looks on during the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

There are a few teams that could be a long shot to gain the receiving services of King. UCF is always an option with former Auburn head coach Gus Malzhan at the helm. King could decide to go play alongside his former quarterback Bo Nix at Oregon. Another potential long shot could be Alabama State where King would play alongside his friend and fellow Texas native Dematrius Davis.

One thing is for sure: based on his high school recruiting prowess, Landen King will be a hot commodity in the transfer portal this offseason.

