Auburn football linebacker Cam Riley is set up for success

One thing that can easily excite a football fan is seeing that one of your starting linebackers is 6-foot-5, 230-pounds. That is something that Auburn fans could have to look forward to, assuming Cam Riley is able to win the job.

Throughout fall camp, Riley has really impressed the coaching staff, and the vibe is that he will be next to Owen Pappoe as a starting linebacker this season.

Since being on campus at Auburn, Riley has put on 20 pounds of muscle and grown two inches.

He spoke to the media recently and made it clear that his growth in his body has made him a more confident football player. He even said, "I feel more beefy, and I'm able to sock O-linemen as hard as I can."

Confidence is key and hearing how confident Riley is, it is hard to believe that he won't have a monster year in 2022.

He is still battling for the starting job with Wesley Steiner and North Carolina transfer Eugene Asante, but if Riley can keep doing what he has so far in fall camp, then it seems like the job is his.

The Tigers will have an outstanding linebacker corps regardless of which of these three players wins the job, but it seems like the coaching staff really likes Pappoe standing next to Riley.

