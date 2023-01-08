Skip to main content

Louisiana radio host speculates on DeMario Tolan leaving LSU

Louisiana radio host speculates on DeMario Tolan entering the portal and points to potential rule-breaking.

On Sunday, Auburn signed former LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan to help bolster the defensive part of the roster. 

Louisiana radio host Matt Moscana speculated on the nature of Tolan leaving LSU on his show After Further Review on ESPN Baton Rouge. 

"I am just speculating," Moscana said. "Because so often, when something looks funny, smells funny, chances are there's something funny going on. For all the reasons that I just laid out on why it makes so for DeMario Tolan to return, it makes no sense at all for him to leave. The only thing I can come to terms with is maybe there's an NIL opportunity somewhere else for him and some of the very aggressive programs paid him."

He goes on to hint at potential tampering. Now, this segment was before Tolan signed with Auburn but once the news broke, he tweeted out the clip of his show to add more speculation. 

You can watch it here. 

Moscona points out the crazy time that we are in with college football regarding all of the blurred lines with NIL, who can reach out to players, and what types of things could be offered to a member of a roster before he enters the portal. The radio host believes that Tolan had no reason to leave his situation at LSU. 

Here's the full segment of Moscona reacting to Tolan entering the portal. 

