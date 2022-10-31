What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Mississippi State?

Skip to main content

Auburn (3-5) is preparing to hit the road and play Mississippi State (5-3), hoping to get back in the win column. 

After their loss to Arkansas, the Tigers are now 2-6 against the spread proving to be a great team to bet against. 

After breaking the hearts of those who bet on them for a sixth time, the Tigers will try and get on the betting community's good side against Mississippi State. 

The Bulldogs will be well rested as they will be coming off their bye week to take on the Auburn Tigers. 

The style of offense head coach Mike Leach and the Bulldogs run, "the air raid," is a boom or bust style of offense. This means one of two Mississippi State teams is going to show up. One will put up an avalanche of points while the other will struggle and not score a lot. Auburn fans will hope it's the latter in this contest. 

The Mississippi State air raid had busted two games in a row heading into the bye, so the week off could be good for the Bulldogs. 

One nice thing for Auburn is that their biggest strength on defense is their defensive backfield, and their weakness is their run-stopping ability, so the Mississippi State air raid plays right into their strengths. 

Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford has improved every week and will look to continue that trend on the road in Starkville, Mississippi. 

This is a must-win for Bryan Harsin and his Auburn squad if they want to make an appearance in a bowl game. 

Let's take a look at the betting odds for Auburn's matchup with Mississippi State.  

Sports Illustrated SportsBook

Camden Brown celebrates after scoring a touchdown vs Arkansas.

Auburn (+12)

FanDuel SportsBook

Derick Hall

Auburn (+11.5)

Bet MGM

Ja'Varrius Johnson

Auburn (+11.5)

Caesars SportsBook

Donovan Kaufman

Auburn (+12)

WynnBet SportsBook

Jayson Jones and Marquis Burks look for the play call to come in vs Arkansas.

Auburn (+12)

PointsBet

Malcolm Johnson Jr.

Auburn (+12)

Draft Kings SportsBook

Kam Stutts vs Arkansas

Auburn (+11.5)

UniBet

Marcus Harris

Auburn (+12)

Sep 10, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
