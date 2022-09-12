Skip to main content

Auburn-Missouri kickoff time set

The Auburn Tigers will take on Missouri in week four.

The Auburn Tigers will host their fourth game of the season when the Missouri Tigers come to Jordan Hare Stadium next week. 

The game will kick off at 11:00 am CT. it will be televised on ESPN. 

It will be the first round of SEC action for both Auburn and Missouri. Also, it will be Missouri's first time coming to Jordan Hare Stadium since they joined the SEC. 

Auburn football will host the Penn State Nittany Lions before they start SEC play. The game will be this weekend at 2:30 pm CT on CBS. 

Auburn is 2-1 all-time against the Missouri Tigers. The most notable game in the series is the 2013 SEC Championship game. Auburn won that game 59-42, then went on to face Florida State in the national championship. 

The most recent game between the two schools was in Columbia, Missouri in 2017. Auburn won 51-14. 

The first-ever matchup between the two schools was in the Sun Bowl in 1973 in El Paso, Texas. Missouri won 34-17. 

The fact that Auburn and Missouri have only played in one regular season game since they entered the conference is amazing and will be fixed when the SEC restructures how it schedules the games moving forward. 

