Five winners from Auburn's win over Missouri

Auburn won their first SEC game of the year over the Missouri Tigers by a score of 17-14. 

Auburn came out of the gate hot, then just never looked the same after going ahead 14-0 in the first quarter. 

While it was an ugly game, a win is a win, and there were a few Auburn players who looked good against Missouri. 

Let's look at the five winners from the win over Missouri.

Derick Hall

Auburn Tigers linebacker Derick Hall (29) celebrates his interception with defensive end Colby Wooden (25) during the first halfof the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.

Derick Hall had a massive game against the Tigers, collecting two sacks and his first career interception. Hall had been putting a ton of pressure on quarterbacks all season and just never got home. He was finally able to get home in this ball game. If Auburn wants to get bowl-eligible this season, Hall will have to continue to put up numbers like he did in this game. 

Koy Moore

Koy Moore (0)Auburn football practice on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Koy Moore has not been very involved with the offense so far this season, but that story changed in this game. He touched the ball four times and gained 74 yards. Moore looked dynamic when he had the football in his hands. He seemed to be the only person to get it done for the Auburn offense against Missouri.

Oscar Chapman

Auburn Tigers punter Oscar Chapman (91) punts the ball during warm ups during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Auburn's punter Oscar Chapman was on the field a ton tallying eight total punts. He averaged 45.9 yards a punt with a long of 61. Chapman did a terrific job flipping the field when Auburn struggled to get it going on offense. Punters are often forgotten, but Auburn has a really talented one.

Eku Leota

Eku Leota rushing the passer vs Penn State.

Eku Leota has continued to impress as he had another game where he recorded a sack. He has a great first step and is extremely quick and athletic, helping him to beat slower offensive linemen. The Auburn defensive line was great in this win over Missouri, and a lot of that thanks is due to Leota and the previously mentioned Hall.

DJ James

Eku Leota and DJ James vs Pem State.

DJ James has taken over as one of Auburn's starting corners and has looked like a stud. Every time the ball was thrown his way, he ensured the receiver didn't come down with the ball. He also is not afraid to help in the run game, which is an attribute you don't see a ton in cornerbacks. James will have his work cut out for him guarding LSU stud receiver Kayshon Boutte next week.

Auburn Tigers linebacker Derick Hall (29) grabs the interception and heads up field during the first halfof the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
