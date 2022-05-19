Auburn adds Memphis DL Morris Joseph from the transfer portal

The Auburn Tigers have added another transfer.

After a few quiet weeks regarding the transfer portal, the Auburn football program now seems to have some momentum when it comes to adding players.

The latest is Memphis defensive lineman Morris Joseph. He's listed 6'foot'2, 275 pounds. The Texas native joins a very crowded defensive line room but could provide depth and upside entering the 2022 season.

He started his career at UTSA, then transferred to Iowa Western CC and played there during the 2018 season. In 2019, he transferred to Memphis and played in all 14 games as a sophomore. In 2020, he played in all 11 games and totaled 10 tackles on the season for Memphis.

Last year, he started nine games and recorded 38 tackles on the season.

Auburn has now added eight total transfers this off-season via the transfer portal. Three have been on offense while the remaining five are on the defensive side of the football.

With Joseph's size, it's easy to assume that he will be an interior piece on the defensive front.

He announced the move to Auburn via a tweet from his personal account that read, "Business trip."

