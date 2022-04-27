Will Auburn start having more players get drafted under Bryan Harsin?

Every college football program wants its team to be filled with players that will eventually be successful in the NFL.

It's always telling to see how special some college teams were from the season prior when NFL teams pick several players from that school.

Auburn is expected to get three Auburn Tigers drafted this weekend in the 2022 NFL Draft, Roger McCreary, Smoke Monday, and Zakoby McClain.

This is relevant for discussing today's Auburn Daily stat of the day.

Stat of the day

Auburn football had 12 players drafted in the first three years of the Gus Malzahn era including four in the first year.

In 2014, Malzahn had two first-rounders, Greg Robinson (second overall to the Rams) and Dee Ford (23rd overall to the Chiefs). Tre Mason was a third-round pick that year and Jay Prosch was a sixth-rounder.

What it means

Your first offseason's success in the NFL Draft is a little bit of luck. With whatever you inherit and how it works with your scheme. It's no secret that Auburn caught lightning in a bottle during Malzahn's first season as head coach on The Plains in 2013.

Harsin did not catch lightning in a bottle. He will however have three guys taken in this weekend's NFL Draft with the possibility of a fourth if a team likes what they see from Demetris Robertson, TD Moultry, Tony Fair, or Brodarious Hamm.

Next year, Auburn should see a lot more Tigers get selected by NFL teams. Tank Bigsby, Colby Wooden, Eku Leota, Derrick Hall, Keiondre Jones, and Owen Pappoe should all be NFL selections with several more players in play to play into the seven rounds after next season.

