How did former Auburn players perform in week one of the NFL season?

The NFL season kicked off on Thursday night with an electrifying matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Las Angeles Rams. Then on Sunday, there were 14 more games.

There are 26 former Auburn players on NFL active rosters, and a few of them play a ton of snaps for their respective teams.

Let's take a look at a few former Auburn football players that had a good start to their NFL season.

Roger McCreary CB, Tennessee Titans © George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK Roger McCreary was in coverage for 28 of his 59 snaps and only allowed one catch for five yards. He had two tackles in the game for the Titans. He played 98% of the Titan's defensive snaps. To say that McCreary had a successful NFL debut is an understatement. He is going to have an exceptional NFL career. Anthony Schwartz WR, Cleveland Browns © Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports Anthony Schwartz touched the ball for the Browns three times. He had two carries for 20 yards and one reception for 19 yards. He averaged 13 yards every time he touched the ball, so Schwartz found a way to take advantage of his limited touches. Derrick Brown DT, Carolina Panthers © Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports Derrick Brown played well for the Panthers collecting five tackles. He has done an excellent job in his short NFL career of stopping the run, and this game was no exception. He has also had some success pressuring the quarterback in the NFL but was not able to get to Jacoby Brissett in this ball game. Carl Lawson DE, New York Jets © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Carl Lawson had a massive game for the Jets collecting two tackles, with one of them being a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits. Lawson's pass-rushing ability forced Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to make some poor decisions. Carlton Davis CB, TampaBay Buccaneers © Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports Carlton Davis played well against the Dallas Cowboys, collecting five tackles and breaking up a pass. He was guarding Cowboys stud receiver CeeDee Lamb to only two receptions. Davis was not guarding Lamb every play, but regardless of which Buccaneer corner was covering him, he did not have a great outing. Jamel Dean CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Jamel Dean also had a great game where he had four tackles and a pass breakup. Dean was one of the players who also drew the assignment of covering Lamb and did not allow him to do much. This duo of former Auburn corners Dean and Davis are in for a big year. Daniel Carlson K, Las Vegas Raiders © Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports Daniel Carlson was perfect in his season opener, making both of his field goals, including a 55-yarder and an extra point. He will look to stay perfect against the Arizona Cardinals in week two. Jonathan Jones CB, New England Patriots © ANDRES LEIVA/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK Jonathan Jones had an up-and-down game against the Miami Dolphins. He drew the assignment of Tyreek Hill, who had a big game. Jones had four tackles and forced a fumble, so while he struggled to cover the speedy Hill, Jones made some big plays. Jones will draw another tough test covering Diontae Johnson when the Patriots do battle with the Steelers. Braden Smith OL, Indianapolis Colts © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Braden Smith is the starting right tackle for one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL. Smith played well against the Texans, helping stud running back Jonathan Taylor rush for 161 yards and a touchdown. The Colts will need great offensive line play to be successful this season, so they will need an excellent year from Smith.

