How did former Auburn players perform in week one of the NFL season?

Auburn had a few alumni have great season openers in the NFL.

The NFL season kicked off on Thursday night with an electrifying matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Las Angeles Rams. Then on Sunday, there were 14 more games. 

There are 26 former Auburn players on NFL active rosters, and a few of them play a ton of snaps for their respective teams.

Let's take a look at a few former Auburn football players that had a good start to their NFL season.

Roger McCreary CB, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary tracks down wide receiver Kyle Phillips (18) during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Nas Titans Ota 013

Roger McCreary was in coverage for 28 of his 59 snaps and only allowed one catch for five yards. He had two tackles in the game for the Titans. He played 98% of the Titan's defensive snaps. To say that McCreary had a successful NFL debut is an understatement. He is going to have an exceptional NFL career. 

Anthony Schwartz WR, Cleveland Browns

Aug 21, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Schwartz touched the ball for the Browns three times. He had two carries for 20 yards and one reception for 19 yards. He averaged 13 yards every time he touched the ball, so Schwartz found a way to take advantage of his limited touches.

Derrick Brown DT, Carolina Panthers

Oct 17, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) cocks his arm for a pass under pressure from Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Brown played well for the Panthers collecting five tackles. He has done an excellent job in his short NFL career of stopping the run, and this game was no exception. He has also had some success pressuring the quarterback in the NFL but was not able to get to Jacoby Brissett in this ball game.

Carl Lawson DE, New York Jets

Sep 11, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is sacked by New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson (58) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Carl Lawson had a massive game for the Jets collecting two tackles, with one of them being a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits. Lawson's pass-rushing ability forced Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to make some poor decisions. 

Carlton Davis CB, TampaBay Buccaneers

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (24) during the first half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Carlton Davis played well against the Dallas Cowboys, collecting five tackles and breaking up a pass. He was guarding Cowboys stud receiver CeeDee Lamb to only two receptions. Davis was not guarding Lamb every play, but regardless of which Buccaneer corner was covering him, he did not have a great outing.

Jamel Dean CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown (85) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) defends during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jamel Dean also had a great game where he had four tackles and a pass breakup. Dean was one of the players who also drew the assignment of covering Lamb and did not allow him to do much. This duo of former Auburn corners Dean and Davis are in for a big year.

Daniel Carlson K, Las Vegas Raiders

Aug 26, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) holds the ball as Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) attempts to kick a field goal against the New England Patriots during a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Carlson was perfect in his season opener, making both of his field goals, including a 55-yarder and an extra point. He will look to stay perfect against the Arizona Cardinals in week two.

Jonathan Jones CB, New England Patriots

New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) breaks up a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the game between the New England Patriots and host Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Final score, Dolphins, 20, Patriots, 7. Dolphins V Patriots Nfl Game 56

Jonathan Jones had an up-and-down game against the Miami Dolphins. He drew the assignment of Tyreek Hill, who had a big game. Jones had four tackles and forced a fumble, so while he struggled to cover the speedy Hill, Jones made some big plays. Jones will draw another tough test covering Diontae Johnson when the Patriots do battle with the Steelers. 

Braden Smith OL, Indianapolis Colts

Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) and offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) celebrate after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Braden Smith is the starting right tackle for one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL. Smith played well against the Texans, helping stud running back Jonathan Taylor rush for 161 yards and a touchdown. The Colts will need great offensive line play to be successful this season, so they will need an excellent year from Smith.

