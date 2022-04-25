Skip to main content

Auburn's offense needs to step up against legitimate competition in 2022

The Tigers struggled to put points on the board against above average teams last season.

It's no secret that Auburn's offense was not good last season.

28.3 points per game was only good for 68th nationally, which is just underneath average. What that number doesn't tell you is that 33% of Auburn's points came from the first two games of the schedule.

Take a look at our stat of the day.

Stat of the day

Against teams ranked inside the top 50 in total defense, Auburn's offense averaged 19.6 points per game.

Additional note: Against teams outside the top 50, Auburn averaged 44.3 points per game.

What it means

Auburn needs to do a much better job of putting points on the board against legitimate competition. There is still a fair amount of talent on the roster... at least, enough talent to score more than 19.6 points per game against top 50 defenses.

If the Tigers even want to try to meet expectations, they'll need to score. Of course, they were able to do that against the likes of Akron, and Alabama State, but if you take out those two games from last season, Auburn's offense was horrendous (22.4 points per game).

I believe the defense will still be there for Auburn in 2022. Finding a quarterback and finding ways to get into the end zone more often should be the top priority for Harsin and his staff this offseason.

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) passes against the Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 25, 2014; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Nick Marshall (14) runs onto the field for the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Jordan Hare Stadium. Auburn won 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn linebacker Zakoby Mcclain (LB24) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Keiondre Jones (58)First spring football practice on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Auburn baseball celebrates after sweeping South Carolina.
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Sep 11, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. (16) scores a touchdown as Alabama State Hornets defensive back Rodney Echols (25) defends during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
