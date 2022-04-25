Auburn's offense needs to step up against legitimate competition in 2022

The Tigers struggled to put points on the board against above average teams last season.

It's no secret that Auburn's offense was not good last season.

28.3 points per game was only good for 68th nationally, which is just underneath average. What that number doesn't tell you is that 33% of Auburn's points came from the first two games of the schedule.

Take a look at our stat of the day.

Stat of the day

Against teams ranked inside the top 50 in total defense, Auburn's offense averaged 19.6 points per game.

Additional note: Against teams outside the top 50, Auburn averaged 44.3 points per game.

What it means

Auburn needs to do a much better job of putting points on the board against legitimate competition. There is still a fair amount of talent on the roster... at least, enough talent to score more than 19.6 points per game against top 50 defenses.

If the Tigers even want to try to meet expectations, they'll need to score. Of course, they were able to do that against the likes of Akron, and Alabama State, but if you take out those two games from last season, Auburn's offense was horrendous (22.4 points per game).

I believe the defense will still be there for Auburn in 2022. Finding a quarterback and finding ways to get into the end zone more often should be the top priority for Harsin and his staff this offseason.

