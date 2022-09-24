Skip to main content

Bryan Harsin emphasized the need to fix the offensive line

Auburn has to fix things on the offensive line.

Auburn's offensive line continues to struggle. If the Tigers are going to improve on offense in 2022, it'll happen with the big men up front. 

"We struggled. I also think (Missouri) did a good job," Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said after the win. "That's an area that we're going to emphasize and keep working on. It's not going to go away until we fix some of our own problems, and that's the focus that you have on your own football team."

Missouri's defense was credited with four sacks on the afternoon. Going into the week four matchup, Auburn's allowed pressure rate was the highest in power five football. 

Harsin believes the issues up front have more to do with Auburn working on themselves than the opponent. 

"We played Missouri today, but a lot of it was about what we had to do, how we had to execute," Harsin said. "The message during the week was focus and execution. Focus on the task at hand and then execute the plays. We've got to be better on the offensive line. We've got too much pressure. Overall, we've got to fix some of those things up front. Those guys are going to work hard at it this week. We've got to make sure we do our jobs as coaches to make sure we're working on those things and getting better in those areas." 

He added that at the time of the post-game press conference that he was unaware of the status of Auburn's starting center Tate Johnson who went down early with an injury. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Auburn, AL, USA; Coach Bryan Harsin Locker Room Celebration during Auburn vs Missouri / Austin Perryman
Football

Bryan Harsin emphasizes the need to fix things the offensive line

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers linebacker Derick Hall (29) celebrates his interception with defensive end Colby Wooden (25) during the first halfof the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Football

Colby Wooden: "I didn't know whether he had it or not"

By Lindsay Crosby
John Samuel Shenker during pregame against the Mercer Bears.
Football

John Samuel Shenker: 'We just found a way to win'

By Zac Blackerby
Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles out against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Football

WATCH: Former Auburn QB Bo Nix throws pick-six against Washington State

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) scrambles free during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Football

Robby Ashford's first start leads to an Auburn win

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers linebacker Derick Hall (29) grabs the interception and heads up field during the first halfof the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Football

Five winners from Auburn's win over Missouri

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Derick Hall (29) celebrates his interception as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Football

Takeaways from Auburn's 17-14 OT win over Missouri

By Lance Dawe
Derick Hall and Owen Pappoe looking at the Mercer offense.
Football

WATCH: Derick Hall gets interception, first Auburn turnover of the season

By Lance Dawe