Bryan Harsin emphasizes the need to fix things the offensive line

Auburn's offensive line continues to struggle. If the Tigers are going to improve on offense in 2022, it'll happen with the big men up front.

"We struggled. I also think (Missouri) did a good job," Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said after the win. "That's an area that we're going to emphasize and keep working on. It's not going to go away until we fix some of our own problems, and that's the focus that you have on your own football team."

Missouri's defense was credited with four sacks on the afternoon. Going into the week four matchup, Auburn's allowed pressure rate was the highest in power five football.

Harsin believes the issues up front have more to do with Auburn working on themselves than the opponent.

"We played Missouri today, but a lot of it was about what we had to do, how we had to execute," Harsin said. "The message during the week was focus and execution. Focus on the task at hand and then execute the plays. We've got to be better on the offensive line. We've got too much pressure. Overall, we've got to fix some of those things up front. Those guys are going to work hard at it this week. We've got to make sure we do our jobs as coaches to make sure we're working on those things and getting better in those areas."

He added that at the time of the post-game press conference that he was unaware of the status of Auburn's starting center Tate Johnson who went down early with an injury.

