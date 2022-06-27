Skip to main content

College football expert ranks Auburn football's offensive line in the top 10

The Auburn Tigers are returning a lot of experience at the offensive line entering the 2022 college football season but that hasn't slowed down the countless questions being thrown at the position group. 

There's some upside returning for Bryan Harsin's second year as Auburn's head coach and his offensive line could be a potential bright spot according to Phil Steele, the author of the most popular preseason college football magazine. 

In his annual indivudal unit rankings, Auburn is listed as the 10th best offensive line in college football. 

Here's what Steele said about Auburn's offensive line. 

"The Tigers offensive line open holes for 4.7 yards per carry and allowed just 23 sacks in 2021. This year they have four starters back and the career starts jump to 120. Eight offensive linemen are back with starting experience and offensive tackle Austin Troxell has NFL talent."

As a unit, Auburn's offensive line was better in pass protection than run blocking last year. One of the biggest concerns about Auburn's offense in 2022 is if the Tigers will be able to run the ball consistently and open up holes for Tank Bigsby. 

If Steele is correct, Auburn's offense will have a much higher chance of being successful with a strong offensive line. 

Steele's ranking of Auburn as the 10th best offensive line in the country places them ahead of Arkansas, Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida, and Tennessee. In fact, the only SEC team ranked higher in Steele's offensive line unit rankings is Georgia. 

Auburn offensive lineman Nick Brahms (52) protects quarterback Bo Nix (10) as he throws the ball at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Auburn defeated Ole Miss 20-14.
