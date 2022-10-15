Five winners from Auburn's loss to Ole Miss

The Auburn football team put up a heck of a fight in their loss to Ole Miss.

The Tigers went down 21-0 but fought back to make it a ball game all the way to the end.

Auburn was set to get the ball back down seven, and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin went with a surprise onside kick, and the Rebels recovered. This play seemed to shift the momentum to Ole Miss.

Even after the onside kick, the Tigers fought to the very end. It was a tough loss, to say the least, but it is easy to get behind a team that fights to the very end.

Let's look at five Tigers who played well in this hard-fought loss.

Tank Bigsby Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Tank Bigsby had a monster for the Tigers, carrying the ball 20 times for 179 yards and two touchdowns. Bigsby looked like himself in this ball game, bouncing it outside, running through arm tackles, and breaking off big runs. The hope for Bigsby over these next few games will be to pad his stats in the hopes of raising his draft capital. Bigsby is a unique talent and has been a joy to watch at Auburn over these last few years. Anders Carlson Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Anders Carlson has had a few shaky weeks kicking it for the Tigers but did a terrific job in this game. Carlson was two for two kicking field goals and four for four kicking extra points. Having a solid kicker is a weapon in college football, and Auburn had one against Ole Miss despite the loss. Luke Deal Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Luke Deal had a great game helping in the run game, and also reeled in his second reception of the season in a huge spot. Deal caught a 32-yard pass on third down to move the sticks in a crucial part of the game. Deal was a huge part of Auburn's success in the run game as he helped the offensive line get a push. Players like Deal don't often get the praise they deserve for what they do. Deal does the dirty work to help Bigsby and Hunter be so successful running the rock. Jarquez Hunter Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics It wouldn't be a winners article if Jarquez Hunter wasn't mentioned. Hunter ran the ball ten times for 80 yards and caught one pass for five yards. Hunter has excellent body control and is difficult for defenses to tackle. He has such strong legs that he can drive through defenders to pick up extra yardage. The Auburn backfield will be in a great spot next season, with Hunter leading the pack. Robby Ashford Austin Perryman/AU Athletics Was Robby Ashford perfect in this ball game? No. But Ashford continues to show grit every time he steps on the football field. Ashford's ability to run the football for this team has helped the Tigers convert multiple third downs. Every week Ashford makes a case for why he could be the quarterback of the future for Auburn if he can continue to develop. Ashford is a winner and an elite competitor, just the type of person you want quarterbacking your football team.

