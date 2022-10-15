Photos: The best shots from the Auburn and Ole Miss game

Auburn found itself down 21-0 and battled back to make it a game late before dropping the game 34-48.

Auburn's offense finally found success over the course of both halves of a game while the defense gave up over 40 points for the third time this season, a program record.

Auburn now heads into the bye week with questions hovering around Bryan Harsin and the head coaching job before the Tigers host the Arkansas Razorbacks in two weeks.

Here are some of the best shots from the Auburn contest against Ole Miss.

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports © Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Austin Perryman/AU Athletics Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports © Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports © Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports Austin Perryman/AU Athletics © Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports © Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports Austin Perryman/AU Athletics © Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports © Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch