Skip to main content

Photos: The best shots from the Auburn and Ole Miss game

Here are some of the best shots from Auburn's loss at Ole Miss.

Auburn found itself down 21-0 and battled back to make it a game late before dropping the game 34-48. 

Auburn's offense finally found success over the course of both halves of a game while the defense gave up over 40 points for the third time this season, a program record. 

Auburn now heads into the bye week with questions hovering around Bryan Harsin and the head coaching job before the Tigers host the Arkansas Razorbacks in two weeks. 

Here are some of the best shots from the Auburn contest against Ole Miss. 

Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA;Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin and Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin shake hands after the game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) reacts with offensive lineman Kilian Zierer (77) after a touchdown during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Robby Ashford (9) carry during Auburn vs Ole Miss
10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Anders Carlson (26) kick during Auburn vs Ole Miss
10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Robby Ashford (9) throw during Auburn vs Ole Miss
22 – 10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Jarquez Hunter (27) carries ball Auburn vs Ole Miss
10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Robby Ashford (9) throw during Auburn vs Ole Miss
Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Robby Ashford (9) runs a touchdown into the end zone during the game Auburn vs Ole Miss Austin Perryman/AU Athletics
10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Derick Hall (29) celebration during Auburn vs Ole Miss
10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Weather Delay Auburn vs Ole Miss
10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Tank Bigsby (4) carry during Auburn vs Ole Miss
10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Tank Bigsby (4) carry during Auburn vs Ole Miss
10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Ja'Varrius Johnson (6) dodge during Auburn vs Ole Miss
10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Koy Moore (0) carry Auburn vs Ole Miss
10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Defensive tackle during Auburn vs Ole Miss
10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Robby Ashford (9) touchdown celebration during Auburn vs Ole Miss
10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Keionte Scott (6) celebration during Auburn vs Ole Miss
10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Tank Bigsby (4) run during Auburn vs Ole Miss
Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) runs the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Oxford, MS, USA; Coach Bryan Harsin during Auburn vs Ole Miss
10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Jarquez Hunter (27) run during Auburn vs Ole Miss
Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) runs the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) looks to pass against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Dayton Wade (19) scores a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Robby Ashford (9) celebrates a touchdown during the game Auburn vs Ole Miss Austin Perryman/AU Athletics
Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels safety AJ Finley (21) intercepts a pass while defended by Auburn Tigers wide receiver Jay Fair (5) during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field during a timeout during the first quarter of the game against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Robby Ashford (9) points to the sky after a touchdown during the game Auburn vs Ole Miss Austin Perryman/AU Athletics
Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) looks to handoff against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) is tackled by Auburn Tigers safety Donovan Kaufman (1) during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin walks onto the field during the second quarter of the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Oxford, MS, USA; Coach Bryan Harsin during Auburn vs Ole Miss
Football

Photos: The best shots from the Auburn and Ole Miss game

By Zac Blackerby
10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Tank Bigsby (4) run during Auburn vs Ole Miss
Football

Five winners from Auburn's loss to Ole Miss

By Andrew Stefaniak
Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Robby Ashford (9) runs a touchdown into the end zone during the game Auburn vs Ole Miss Austin Perryman/AU Athletics
Football

Robby Ashford scores his second touchdown vs Ole Miss

By Zac Blackerby
Tank Bigsby with the carry vs Mercer.
Football

Tank Bigsby explodes for his best run of the season

By Zac Blackerby
Keionte Scott vs Missouri
Football

WATCH: Keionte Scott intercepts Jaxson Dart

By Zac Blackerby
Tank Bigsby
Football

WATCH: Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter lead a huge drive for Auburn vs Ole Miss

By Zac Blackerby
Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) looks to pass against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

WATCH: Robby Ashford makes a great play vs Ole Miss

By Zac Blackerby
USATSI_17449786
Football

Auburn Daily Weekly Roundtable: Sharks, Bears, Rebels, Oh My!

By Trey Lee