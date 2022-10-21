Skip to main content

Three young Auburn pass catchers to keep an eye on

These three freshman pass catchers have impressed an Auburn veteran.

The Auburn Tigers should feel good about the future of the wide receiver position on the Plains. 

Camden Brown generated a lot of excitement during fall camp. Omari Kelly has played more than many expected. Jay Fair registered his first reception as an Auburn Tiger this past weekend against the Ole Miss Rebels, the first time the offense looked to find some flow this season. 

Auburn captain and tight end John Samuel Shenker had some high praise for the three young receivers during his weekly appearance on Locked On Auburn

"We knew in fall camp when those guys started to play that they were going to be really special," Shenker said. "A lot of speed. I think Omari (Kelly) and Jay Fair are top-tier speed guys. That’s really exciting to see, especially for them in the future. Those guys are young, so they do some things in practice that we’re trying to build on. Focus all the time whenever we’re in the facility - but great guys that are super talented. I do believe the receiver room is in a good spot moving forward with the young guys. Those three guys (Camden Brown, Omari Kelly, Jay Fair) definitely help the university moving forward."

Auburn could look to get more young players involved in the offense after the bye week. They host the Arkansas Razorbacks next week in Jordan Hare Stadium. 

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Omari Kelly (19) stretches out for the catch in warmups prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
