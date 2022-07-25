Skip to main content

Owen Pappoe named to the Butkus Award watch list

Auburn's Owen Pappoe was named to the Butkus Award watch list.

The Auburn Tigers have representation on the Butkus Award watch list. Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe makes the cut for the list of the best linebackers in all of college football. 

Pappoe decided to return to Auburn for another season after serving as a team captain in 2021. An injury limited his play last season and he chose to come back to help a defense that lost a ton of production from the linebacker position with Zakoby McClain leaving for the NFL. 

Pappoe played in just five games last season but totaled 23 tackles and three tackles for a loss. He had 93 tackles in 2020. 

Auburn is hoping that the time Pappoe has used to recover and get back on the field will be enough for him to return to his style of play in 2020. The linebacker was very involved on the sidelines and many think his mental approach to the game will be sharper than it was before his energy due to having to watch from the sidelines and help teach his teammates. 

Auburn football tweeted out that he made the watch list for the Butkus Award Monday morning. 

Georgia's Nakobe Dean won the award last year. The Butkus Award goes to college football's best linebacker and a player that gives back to his community. 

On the front page of the award's website, there's a quote from Dick Butkus saying, "When a player receives the Butkus Award he will know two things. First, he is recognized as the best of the best linebackers in America. Second, and in the long run most important, he will understand that this recognition brings a responsibility to serve others by giving back."

Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates after a tackle for a loss against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
