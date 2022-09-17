Skip to main content

Three Tigers of the game from the loss to Penn State

These three Tigers stood out against Penn State. And that's about it...

Penn State wiped the floor with the Auburn Tigers in this Big 10/SEC showdown by a score of 41-12.

Turnovers and the inability to stop the run were the big issues for the Tigers in this blowout loss. 

While there were not many bright spots for the Tigers, there were a few players that had good games. 

We normally do a "Winners" of the game. That didn't seem right after this one. 

Let's look at the three Tigers of the day. One from the offense, defense, and special teams. 

Offense- Jarquez Hunter

Jarquez Hunter (27) stiff arms a Penn State player.

Jarquez Hunter once again scored a touchdown, although his score this time was through the air. Hunter rushed five times for 16 yards and brought in three passes for 36 yards, including Auburn's lone touchdown of the ball game. Hunter has taken a big step forward this season and will be the Tiger's primary back when Tank Bigsby leaves for the NFL after this season.

Defense- DJ James

D.J. James (4) makes the tackle during the game between Auburn and San Jose State at Jordan-Hare Stadium. DJ James Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics

The Auburn defense looked atrocious in this blowout loss, and one of the only standouts was Oregon transfer cornerback DJ James. He broke up a few passes and was able to track down the Penn State running backs on a few big runs to save touchdowns. He did an excellent job of turning his head in coverage to break up some passes. James was a bright spot on an awful defense that will look to turn things around for their first SEC game against Missouri.

Special Teams- Anders Carlson

Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers place kicker Anders Carlson (26) watches a successful field goal attempt against the Mississippi Rebels during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Anders Carlson made both his field goals in the loss to Penn State. So far, throughout the Tiger's first three games of the season, Carlson is perfect kicking field goals and extra points. One thing is for sure Auburn has a great kicker. 

