Three Tigers of the game from the loss to Penn State

Penn State wiped the floor with the Auburn Tigers in this Big 10/SEC showdown by a score of 41-12.

Turnovers and the inability to stop the run were the big issues for the Tigers in this blowout loss.

While there were not many bright spots for the Tigers, there were a few players that had good games.

We normally do a "Winners" of the game. That didn't seem right after this one.

Let's look at the three Tigers of the day. One from the offense, defense, and special teams.

Offense- Jarquez Hunter Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Jarquez Hunter once again scored a touchdown, although his score this time was through the air. Hunter rushed five times for 16 yards and brought in three passes for 36 yards, including Auburn's lone touchdown of the ball game. Hunter has taken a big step forward this season and will be the Tiger's primary back when Tank Bigsby leaves for the NFL after this season. Defense- DJ James Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics The Auburn defense looked atrocious in this blowout loss, and one of the only standouts was Oregon transfer cornerback DJ James. He broke up a few passes and was able to track down the Penn State running backs on a few big runs to save touchdowns. He did an excellent job of turning his head in coverage to break up some passes. James was a bright spot on an awful defense that will look to turn things around for their first SEC game against Missouri. Special Teams- Anders Carlson © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports Anders Carlson made both his field goals in the loss to Penn State. So far, throughout the Tiger's first three games of the season, Carlson is perfect kicking field goals and extra points. One thing is for sure Auburn has a great kicker.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch