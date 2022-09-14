Skip to main content

Behind Enemy Lines: Scouting the Penn State Nittany Lions

Get to know the Penn State Nittany Lions with All Penn State publisher Mark Wogenrich.

The Auburn Tigers host the Penn State Nittany Lions this Saturday. After two games against Mercer and San Jose State, Auburn will face the first true test of the season this weekend. 

We sat down with All Penn State publisher Mark Wogenrich to get a look behind the curtain and gain some intel from the Penn State perspective on the upcoming matchup. 

Question: How do you think Auburn will try to slow down Sean Clifford based on what Purdue and Ohio did defensively?

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Wognerich: Clifford got great protection last year at home vs. Auburn, which resulted in the best statistical game of his career (88 percent completion rate). Because of his long-developing offensive line, he's used to facing a pass rush. This year the line's right side is susceptible because the tackle spot remains unsettled. Clifford wants to be a hero, so make him be one. He was exceptional on the final drive against Purdue but can be led into game-changing mistakes. 

Q: How does Penn State feel about stopping the run? That's Auburn's strength going into this one.

Tank Bigsby with the carry vs Mercer.

Wogenich: They weren’t great at it last year (67th nationally in run defense) and haven’t had to yet this season. So this will be the first major workout for Penn State’s revamped front seven. James Franklin has raved about team depth this year, but linebacker is the team's shallowest position group. Even DC Manny Diaz has said he doesn’t want linebacker to be the team’s “weak link.” Penn State is building a big-league defensive line that still needs time together. Of the starting front four vs. Ohio, two players missed all of the 2021 season, and the team’s best lineman (tackle PJ Mustipher) missed half of it with a knee injury. This game will test whether Mustipher is fully back.

Q: How are Penn State folks looking at Auburn's quarterback rotation?

TJ Finley warms up before the game vs San Jose State

Wogenrich: Perhaps with some anticipation. Diaz has blitzed often the first two games, albeit against quarterbacks with quick releases, so the sack numbers aren't there. But they probably like the matchup here. One player to watch is Chop Robinson, Penn State’s new defensive end. He played 3-4 outside linebacker at Maryland last year and needed time to make the transition. Robinson is coming along though and will be an asset in the run defense as well.

Q: Auburn is seeking revenge for last year's contest. How do you think the showdown in 2021 will impact this game?

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

Wogenrich: In the stadium, probably a lot. Auburn fans who visited Penn State last year got a taste of the White Out and certainly believe they can replicate or surpass the atmosphere. But on the field, not much. For Penn State, the main difference is the run game. It has two freshman backs (Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen) who have changed the offense entirely. Singleton is the home-run threat. He had three 40+ carries vs. Ohio. Penn State had two 40+ carries the entire 2021 season. Penn State probably wants to triple its rushing output of 84 yards from last year's game against Auburn.

Q: It gets really hot at 2:30 in East Alabama. How do you think Penn State will play and respond in this southern heat?

Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Wogenrich: To their credit, the Lions rotated a lot of players the past two weeks. The defense played 23 vs. Purdue, and a total of 74 players got into the home opener against Ohio. So they’ll probably respond with continued rotations. It’s worth noting, however, that Clifford required an in-game IV at Purdue because of cramping (according to Franklin). Clifford called that “correctable,” which means he’ll be hydrating all week.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Behind Enemy Lines: Scouting the Penn State Nittany Lions

By Zac Blackerby
Thompson linebacker Kendall Franklin LB (20) and Thompson linebacker Seth Hampton (18) work to tackle Central wide receiver Karmello English (2) during the 7A state championship game in Birmingham Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr] 7a Championship Central Vs Thompson
Football

Four-star wide receiver Karmello English decommits from Auburn

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Brandon Council (71) carries the American flag as the Tigers take the field prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Football

Auburn once again falls in ESPN's FPI rankings after beating San Jose State

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn football helmet at SEC Media Days.
Football

Rich McGlynn named interim Athletic Director for Auburn

By Lindsay Crosby
Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Football

What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Penn State?

By Andrew Stefaniak
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Former Auburn quarterback Charlie Trotman asks Tigers to wear orange jerseys vs Penn State

By Lance Dawe
Oct 17, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) cocks his arm for a pass under pressure from Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Football

How did former Auburn players perform in week one of the NFL season?

By Andrew Stefaniak
Nov 13, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz watches the reply board against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn-Missouri kickoff time set

By Zac Blackerby