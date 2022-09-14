Behind Enemy Lines: Scouting the Penn State Nittany Lions

The Auburn Tigers host the Penn State Nittany Lions this Saturday. After two games against Mercer and San Jose State, Auburn will face the first true test of the season this weekend.

We sat down with All Penn State publisher Mark Wogenrich to get a look behind the curtain and gain some intel from the Penn State perspective on the upcoming matchup.

Question: How do you think Auburn will try to slow down Sean Clifford based on what Purdue and Ohio did defensively? Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports Wognerich: Clifford got great protection last year at home vs. Auburn, which resulted in the best statistical game of his career (88 percent completion rate). Because of his long-developing offensive line, he's used to facing a pass rush. This year the line's right side is susceptible because the tackle spot remains unsettled. Clifford wants to be a hero, so make him be one. He was exceptional on the final drive against Purdue but can be led into game-changing mistakes. Q: How does Penn State feel about stopping the run? That's Auburn's strength going into this one. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Wogenich: They weren’t great at it last year (67th nationally in run defense) and haven’t had to yet this season. So this will be the first major workout for Penn State’s revamped front seven. James Franklin has raved about team depth this year, but linebacker is the team's shallowest position group. Even DC Manny Diaz has said he doesn’t want linebacker to be the team’s “weak link.” Penn State is building a big-league defensive line that still needs time together. Of the starting front four vs. Ohio, two players missed all of the 2021 season, and the team’s best lineman (tackle PJ Mustipher) missed half of it with a knee injury. This game will test whether Mustipher is fully back. Q: How are Penn State folks looking at Auburn's quarterback rotation? Trey Lee/Auburn Daily Wogenrich: Perhaps with some anticipation. Diaz has blitzed often the first two games, albeit against quarterbacks with quick releases, so the sack numbers aren't there. But they probably like the matchup here. One player to watch is Chop Robinson, Penn State’s new defensive end. He played 3-4 outside linebacker at Maryland last year and needed time to make the transition. Robinson is coming along though and will be an asset in the run defense as well. Q: Auburn is seeking revenge for last year's contest. How do you think the showdown in 2021 will impact this game? © Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC Wogenrich: In the stadium, probably a lot. Auburn fans who visited Penn State last year got a taste of the White Out and certainly believe they can replicate or surpass the atmosphere. But on the field, not much. For Penn State, the main difference is the run game. It has two freshman backs (Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen) who have changed the offense entirely. Singleton is the home-run threat. He had three 40+ carries vs. Ohio. Penn State had two 40+ carries the entire 2021 season. Penn State probably wants to triple its rushing output of 84 yards from last year's game against Auburn. Q: It gets really hot at 2:30 in East Alabama. How do you think Penn State will play and respond in this southern heat? © Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports Wogenrich: To their credit, the Lions rotated a lot of players the past two weeks. The defense played 23 vs. Purdue, and a total of 74 players got into the home opener against Ohio. So they’ll probably respond with continued rotations. It’s worth noting, however, that Clifford required an in-game IV at Purdue because of cramping (according to Franklin). Clifford called that “correctable,” which means he’ll be hydrating all week.

