Auburn Daily Weekly Roundtable: What is a Nittany Lion?
It’s Week three, and Auburn has its biggest challenge ahead: Penn State
The Auburn Daily Staff is joined by Chase Holden from Infinite Auburn this week to break down the upcoming game between the Tigers and the Nittany Lions!
What is a Nittany Lion? (Wrong Answers Only)
ZAC BLACKERBY - The cat from Shrek.
LINDSAY CROSBY - A mountain lion on meth - I mean, look at it!
LANCE DAWE - A 1950's sock puppet that so desperately wants to pass as an intimidating animal. It weirds you out more than it scares you.
ANDREW STEFANIAK - It’s like a Lion but from the Stranger Things upside down.
TREY LEE - A cross breed between Clemson's terrifying tiger mascot and Stanford's tree.
COOPER POSEY - A Nittany Lion is the monster hiding in little kid's bedrooms. When parents check under the bed and in the closet to make their kids feel better before going to bed they are checking for a Nittany Lion.
CHASE HOLDEN - A dainty, malnourished breed of lion that is specifically bred by Joe Exotic.
Thoughts on Auburn's victory over San Jose State?
ZB - I think it was an ugly win but it gave Bryan Harsin plenty of teaching tape. The penalties are concerning but should be a focus over the course of this week.
LC - It was...whelming. Quarterbacks had some turnovers, defensive backs allowed some chunk plays. Got the dub, but not in as nearly a dominating fashion as we wanted.
LD - It was rough. Even in the rain, the Tigers should have won this by a larger margin. The team did not improve after week one. The run blocking is still iffy. The quarterback play is erratic. The secondary is not good. If it continues to completely disregard the middle of the field like it did against SJSU, teams like Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Alabama are going to hang huge numbers on Auburn. That game was a very, very bad sign of potential things to come.
AS - I’m in the camp of it was ugly, very ugly but a win is a win. The team needs a short memory and a great week of practice to be ready for Penn State.
TL - Ugly. That's what that last game was. It could've been because Auburn was already looking ahead to this Saturday against Penn State, but the Tigers were almost the recipient of an upset on what was a crazy day of football this past weekend. Luckily for Auburn, the second half built some momentum for this upcoming week.
CP - I can not point out many positives from that game. Auburn started really strong last year in their first two games last season and gave us a lot of hope and we all know how that turned out. So for us to already be struggling this early in the year it is very concerning going into week three.
CH - The first half has me concerned for the team as a whole. The second half was great, but the most promising event of the game to me was TJ Finley's response to the interceptions. The INTs didn't define his game. He moved on, he got better, and he did what was needed to win the ballgame.
Which quarterback will play the most against Penn State?
ZB - TJ Finley
LC - TJ Finley, the "Cam Newton that can't run" option (as the Penn State guy said on Locked On Auburn)
LD - TJ Finley. Ashford will continue to play his role as a runner. The offense has more rhythm when only one quarterback takes over a series. I would expect to see much more of Finley than Ashford because of that.
AS - TJ Finley will play the most but Robby Ashford will come in for some gadget plays.
TL - TJ Finley. The way the game played out this past week shows me that the staff has a bit more confidence with Finley passing the ball than they do with Ashford.
CP - TJ Finley will play the most this week. I think at some point in time you have to pick a guy and stand behind him. I think the best chance for Finley to be successful is for him to run this offense and get the chance to get hot.
CH - TJ Finley
Who will be the difference maker for Auburn if they are going to defeat Penn State?
ZB - I think Derick Hall and Eku Leota will be huge for Auburn in every game this year. On offense, I'll say Ja'Varrius Johnson gets more targets.
LC - A wide receiver needs to step up and make plays down the field, and defensive backs need to play better, but it's going to come down to the defensive line pressuring Sean Clifford while neutralizing the running game of PSU. Let's go with Colby Wooden.
LD - The entire secondary. It's not just one player. Nehemiah Pritchett and Jaylin Simpson did not perform well last week. Zion Puckett had his issues. Everyone needs to do their job and actually contest passes. Get some deflections or takeaways. Otherwise, Auburn could lose this game by a lot.
AS - TJ Finley is going to have to have a serviceable game for the Tigers to win this one.
TL - The defensive line, specifically Derick Hall and Eku Leota. Last year, the Tigers weren't able to get a ton of pressure on Sean Clifford, which led to his prolific passing day. When Purdue sent pressure, Clifford folded pretty easily. If Auburn is going to win this game, they have to win up front with their star edge rushers.
CP - TJ Finley has to be able to control the offense and make this his game. Our running game is the reason we are 2-0 but the deeper we get into the season the more crucial our passing game is gonna be if we want to win games. Finley has got to find his groove this week and be the difference maker.
CH - Tank Bigsby. We have to run the ball effectively to win.
Which player for Penn State should Auburn fans keep their eye on?
ZB - I think this game is all about Sean Clifford. It's a boring answer but if Auburn can slow him down, they can pull out the win.
LC - Freshman RB Nicholas Singleton - he's put up some big plays over the first two weeks, leading the team with 210 yards and breaking off a 70-yarder for a TD. Auburn needs to minimize both what he and Kaytron Allen can do on the ground to keep the Nittany Lions one dimensional
LD - Parker Washington. He's the lead receiver and the guy Auburn needs to worry about the most. WKU transfer receiver Mitchell Tinsley would also be a good answer here.
AS - Mitchell Tinsley is a great wideout. He had over a thousand yards in 2021. The Auburn corners struggled a week ago and will have their hands full with this guy.
TL - Mitchell Tinsley. Last year in Happy Valley, Jahan Dotson was the key to Penn State's success. Tinsley is about two inches taller and a good bit bigger than Dotson, but he plays a similar style game to Dotson. Auburn is going to have to have their defensive backs step up to stop the passing attack of Penn State.
CP - Sean Clifford went 28-32 last year against auburn and threw for 280 yards. Clifford is gonna be a problem for us. Our secondary has struggled through the first two weeks of the season. If our secondary does not improve this week Clifford will beat us through the air.
CH - Clifford. If our secondary doesn't show up, I expect our defense to consistently give up short to midrange passes to Penn State. Clifford has shown he's a competitor and our secondary has to play better.
Biggest Upset in Week 3 of CFB?
ZB - It's not a perfect upset, but I've got Miami beating Texas A&M.
LC - I think Washington knocks off #11 Michigan State at home - Michael Penix has that offense rolling, and Michigan State has a banged up #1 receiver in Jayden Reed against a pass defense that's allowed 243 passing yards against in its first two games.
LD - No. 13 Miami over No. 24 Texas A&M would be a bit of a weak upset (even though the Aggies are favored by 5.5). Give me Texas Tech over No. 16 NC State on the road.
AS - Washington over Michigan State
TL - I've got my eye on two games. Texas is coming off the heartbreaking loss to Alabama this week and Quinn Ewers is out for the foreseeable future. UTSA is no joke and I could see Texas sleepwalking into this one. I also think if USC isn't careful, Fresno State could come and ruin the PAC-12's chances at the College Football Playoff.
CP - Florida State and Louisville on Friday night. Im picking Louisville to walk away with this one.
CH - Oregon over BYU
Who is your Winner of the Week?
ZB - Keionte Scott. The guy has emerged as a potential star in his short time on campus. I can't get enough of this dude.
LC - Former Auburn pitcher Mason Barnett, a 87th overall selection in the 2022 MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals, was named to MLB's "Prospect Team of the Week" after pitching five innings across two appearances for the Single-A Columbia Fireflies with no hits or runs allowed, with one walk and nine strikeouts.
LD - Ja'Varrius Johnson. He's quietly lead Auburn in receiving yards through two games, and will likely be utilized even more in SEC play. His speed has been extremely valuable in terms of creating separation for more open throws.
AS - Former Auburn pitcher Mason Barnett had a great week in pro ball.
TL - I'm going TJ Finley. After the interception, Finley settled in and ran the offense pretty well. He even bullied his way into the endzone for a rushing touchdown. If he can continue to improve, Finley will tighten his grip on the QB1 spot.
CP - I said TJ Finley would be the difference maker this week but I do not think he is reliable. Jarquez Hunter will be winner of the week. He leads the running backs in touchdowns and I expect that trend to continue this week.
CH - Pre-game winner of the week: Auburn's uniform PR team. Everybody is going crazy over orange jerseys.
Prediction for winner of the week after the game for Auburn: Our offensive unit as a whole. I really think that this is the game where everything will click for them. Tank Bigsby is going to have a big night.
Final Thoughts and Predictions for Penn State vs Auburn
ZB - I think Penn State wins in a one-score game.
LC - Auburn narrowly edges Penn State, 24-21. Auburn does not wear orange uniforms for the game.
LD - Auburn does not have enough offensive consistency or firepower to keep up with a Penn State offense that will wreck the Tigers' secondary. Auburn loses big.
Auburn 17, Penn State 39
AS - It’s gonna be a low-scoring game. The defenses are going to battle and both offenses will struggle. I think Penn State takes this one 17-14.
TL - This past week's performance doesn't give me a ton of hope for this game, but I think it will end up being close in the end. Auburn wins with a walkoff-field goal from Anders Carlson.
Auburn 24 Penn State 21
CP - I think Auburn is going to surprise us on Saturday. We should see a totally different team on the field than we did last week. Auburn wins this one in a low scoring game. 17-14
CH - I think that the game is going to be a struggle for both teams. Auburn must get the running game going early. Penn State's quarterback is going to have a great game and our secondary MUST do better. Ultimately, I think that the home-field advantage and overwhelming humidity will be enough to help Auburn get the win. Penn State is going to learn that it is not easy to win at Jordan Hare.
