Auburn Daily Weekly Roundtable: What is a Nittany Lion?

ZB - I think it was an ugly win but it gave Bryan Harsin plenty of teaching tape. The penalties are concerning but should be a focus over the course of this week.

LC - It was...whelming. Quarterbacks had some turnovers, defensive backs allowed some chunk plays. Got the dub, but not in as nearly a dominating fashion as we wanted.

LD - It was rough. Even in the rain, the Tigers should have won this by a larger margin. The team did not improve after week one. The run blocking is still iffy. The quarterback play is erratic. The secondary is not good. If it continues to completely disregard the middle of the field like it did against SJSU, teams like Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Alabama are going to hang huge numbers on Auburn. That game was a very, very bad sign of potential things to come.

AS - I’m in the camp of it was ugly, very ugly but a win is a win. The team needs a short memory and a great week of practice to be ready for Penn State.

TL - Ugly. That's what that last game was. It could've been because Auburn was already looking ahead to this Saturday against Penn State, but the Tigers were almost the recipient of an upset on what was a crazy day of football this past weekend. Luckily for Auburn, the second half built some momentum for this upcoming week.

CP - I can not point out many positives from that game. Auburn started really strong last year in their first two games last season and gave us a lot of hope and we all know how that turned out. So for us to already be struggling this early in the year it is very concerning going into week three.

CH - The first half has me concerned for the team as a whole. The second half was great, but the most promising event of the game to me was TJ Finley's response to the interceptions. The INTs didn't define his game. He moved on, he got better, and he did what was needed to win the ballgame.