What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Penn State?

For the first time this season, it seems that the Auburn Tigers are set to be underdogs as they host the Penn State Nittany Lions. 

Auburn is not 0-2 against the spread after they failed to cover (-23) against the San Jose State Spartans. 

A week ago, the Nittany Lions played the Ohio Bobcats and blew them out of the water. 

Their starting quarterback Sean Clifford had another efficient game going 19-27 for 213 yards and a touchdown. Clifford is a great game manager and has been for many years for Penn State. 

In their season opener, Penn State beat Purdue on the road but did not look pretty doing it. 

In that game, the Nittany Lions only ran for 98 yards against the Boilermakers, and the offensive line did not look great. The question was whether or not Penn State could fix this before they head to Auburn, and it seems they did that against Ohio. 

The Nittany Lions ran for 234 yards against Ohio, which was the get-right game they needed before heading to the Plains. 

Auburn will have a lot of issues to work out this week in practice as they did not look so great against San Jose State. The Tigers will need a great week of practice to get them ready for their first real test of the year. 

Let's look at the betting lines for the Auburn vs. Penn State game. 

FanDuel SportsBook

Colby Wooden looks on as the Tigers battle the San Jose State Spartans.

Auburn (+3.5)

Bet MGM

TJ Finley rumbles in for a touchdown vs San Jose State.

Auburn (+3)

Caesars SportsBook

Auburn Tigers running back Damari Alston (22) goes airborne during the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Auburn (+2.5)

WynnBet SportsBook

Auburn Tigers defensive tackle Marquis Burks (92) pumps up the crowd prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Auburn (+3)

PointsBet

Cam Riley stretches before the Tigers and the Spartans kickoff.

Auburn (+3)

DraftKings SportsBook

Auburn Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) caps a big play by striking a pose during the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Auburn (+3)

Sports Illustrated SportsBook

Jarquez Hunter finds a hole in the San Jose State defense.

Auburn (+3)

Sugar House

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans along the Tiger Walk trail prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Auburn (+3)

UNIBET

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Omari Kelly (19) stretches out for the catch in warmups prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Auburn (+3)

