What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Penn State?

For the first time this season, it seems that the Auburn Tigers are set to be underdogs as they host the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Auburn is not 0-2 against the spread after they failed to cover (-23) against the San Jose State Spartans.

A week ago, the Nittany Lions played the Ohio Bobcats and blew them out of the water.

Their starting quarterback Sean Clifford had another efficient game going 19-27 for 213 yards and a touchdown. Clifford is a great game manager and has been for many years for Penn State.

In their season opener, Penn State beat Purdue on the road but did not look pretty doing it.

In that game, the Nittany Lions only ran for 98 yards against the Boilermakers, and the offensive line did not look great. The question was whether or not Penn State could fix this before they head to Auburn, and it seems they did that against Ohio.

The Nittany Lions ran for 234 yards against Ohio, which was the get-right game they needed before heading to the Plains.

Auburn will have a lot of issues to work out this week in practice as they did not look so great against San Jose State. The Tigers will need a great week of practice to get them ready for their first real test of the year.

Let's look at the betting lines for the Auburn vs. Penn State game.

FanDuel SportsBook Trey Lee / Auburn Daily Auburn (+3.5) Bet MGM Trey Lee / Auburn Daily Auburn (+3) Caesars SportsBook Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (+2.5) WynnBet SportsBook Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (+3) PointsBet Trey Lee/Auburn Daily Auburn (+3) DraftKings SportsBook Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (+3) Sports Illustrated SportsBook Trey Lee / Auburn Daily Auburn (+3) Sugar House Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (+3) UNIBET Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (+3)

