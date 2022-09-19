Who were the top 10 Auburn Tigers on offense against Penn State?

The Auburn offense struggled as a whole against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Only two Auburn Tigers were given an offensive grade higher than 70 based on the performance at Jordan Hare Stadium this past Saturday.

The Auburn offense looks like it has a long way to go this season but let's look at the top 10 offensive players according to PFF.

It comes as no surprise that both running backs Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter were top 10 PFF scorers. A handful of wide receivers made Auburn's top ten as well as a group of offensive linemen. The top offensive lineman quietly had an impressive game.

10. Tar'Varish Dawson Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 58.7 The wide receiver played in just two snaps on Saturday. 9. Shedrick Jackson Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 59.0 Jackson had some solid moments but struggled with consistency. 8. Malcolm Johnson Jr. © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports PFF Offensive Grade: 59.9 7. Jarquez Hunter Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 60.1 On top of his production with the ball, he scored highly in his four pass-blocking situations. 6. Jalil Irvin Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 63.7 In all 11 of Irvin's snaps on Saturday, the Tigers threw it all 11 plays that he was in. 5. Alec Jackson Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 64.0 He played in 11 snaps on Saturday. 4. Tank Bigsby Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 68.3 3. Ja'Varrius Johnson Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 69.1 2. Landen King Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 77.1 King only played 15 snaps on Saturday but had one of the most impressive snags of the day. 1. Kilian Zierer Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 80.5 Zierer quietly had an impressive day. He scored an 82.5 grade when it came to his 57 snaps where he was asked to pass block.

