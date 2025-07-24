Two Auburn Tigers Featured on PFF’s Preseason All-SEC Team
The Auburn Tigers may have one of the best wide receiving corps in college football heading into 2025. Pro Football Focus (PFF) is firmly onboard, naming a pair of Tigers to their preseason All-SEC team.
Sophomore phenom Cam Coleman and Georgia Tech transfer Eric Singleton Jr. are expected to start opposite each other this season, and the duo has received the vast majority of Auburn external hype pertaining to the offensive attack.
Coleman and Singleton were joined by Alabama’s Ryan Williams as the three wide receivers named to the squad.
The highly-talented pair of route-runners also found themselves in PFF’s top-10 returning wide receivers ranking earlier this offseason, with Singleton at No. 5 and Coleman at No. 6, making Auburn the only school with two receivers included.
Singleton spent two seasons with the Yellow Jackets before entering the transfer portal. He posted 1,468 receiving yards in his two years in Atlanta, the second-most among returning Power Four wide receivers. The junior scored above the 99th percentile in PFF’s Game Athleticism Score metric, reflecting his top-notch speed and elite playmaking ability.
Singleton also poses a dangerous downfield threat, as his 664 receiving yards on deep balls since 2023 lead all returning Power Four wideouts.
The other half of Auburn's star duo is former five-star Coleman, who came on strong late last season after being one of the highest sought-after recruits in the 2024 class.
Despite battling a shoulder injury earlier in the year, Coleman showed off unbelievable potential in the Tigers’ last three games against UL-Monroe, Texas A&M, and Alabama. During that timeframe, the 6-foot-3, 197-pound physical specimen led the nation with six receiving touchdowns and was sixth in receiving yards with 306.
An important aspect to point out is the inability of opposing defenses to double-team both Singleton and Coleman. If they focus on Singleton, Coleman will prevail and expose holes unaccounted for, and vice versa, presenting a nightmare for defensive coordinators.
Additionally, the Tigers also boast other weapons like senior Wake Forest transfer Horatio Fields, sophomore Perry Thompson, and possibly Malcolm Simmons, depending on his upcoming legal ruling next month.
They will most likely stand subordinate to Singleton and Coleman, but have just as much of a chance to make noise this fall.
Overall, Auburn possesses great talent in the wide receiver room to make life extremely difficult for opposing corners, while simultaneously ensuring Oklahoma transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold feels comfortable in the new system.
And there’s no better way to make a quarterback feel comfortable than having athletic freaks of nature to connect with all over the field.