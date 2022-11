Auburn's offensive PFF grades vs Texas A&M

The Auburn Tigers only scored 13 points on Saturday against the Texas A&M Aggies. It was enough to pull out the 13-10 win inside an electric Jordan Hare Stadium.

Auburn's team offensive grade was 66.2, the third-highest grade of the season for the Tigers. The passing grade was 52.8, pass blocking was 56.2, receiving was 51.0, rushing grade was 65.3, and run blocking grade of 77.2.

You can find Auburn tight ends high on this list but a surprising name at the bottom of all of the grades for Auburn's performance against Texas A&M.

Here are the offensive PFF grades for Auburn vs Texas A&M.

1. Tyler Fromm Austin Perryman/Auburn Tigers PFF Offensive Grade: 83.3 2. Jarquez Hunter Zach Bland/AU Athletics PFF Offensive Grade: 81.7 3. Luke Deal Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 76.2 4. Kilian Zierer © Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports PFF Offensive Grade: 76.0 5. Brenden Coffey Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Offensive Grade: 73.1 6. Jalil Irvin Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 68.1 7. Kameron Stutts Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 67.2 8. Brandon Council Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 65.6 9. Ja'Varrius Johnson Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 64.2 10. Brandon Frazier Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 60.7 11. Dazalin Worsham Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 60.1 12. Omari Kelly Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 59.9 13. Camden Brown Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports PFF Offensive Grade: 59.1 14. Keiondre Jones Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 58.7 15. Jay Fair Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 58.2 16. Malcolm Johnson Jr. Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 58.0 17. Jeremiah Wright Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 57.7 18. Tank Bigsby John Reed-USA TODAY Sports PFF Offensive Grade: 57.4 19. Alec Jackson Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 56.7 20. Damari Alston Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 55.2 21. Shedrick Jackson Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 54.2 22. Robby Ashford John Reed-USA TODAY Sports PFF Offensive Grade: 53.8 23. Koy Moore Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Offensive Grade: 53.6 24. John Samuel Shenker Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 48.8

