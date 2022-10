Auburn's Offensive PFF Grades vs LSU

The offense looked better than it did in previous weeks despite giving up a 17-0 lead.

Robby Ashford threw for more than 300 yards, the running game had moments throughout the game with Jarquez Hunter and Tank Bigsby, and wide receivers like Camden Brown, Ja'Varrius Johnson, and Koy Moore made plays, but the inability to score in the second half limited any hope Auburn had to defeat a very beatable LSU team.

Auburn had just two offensive players score higher than a 70 according to PFF. The analytics service graded Ashford as the lowest performer in the unit.

Let's take a look at the PFF grade for every Auburn play on offense against LSU.

1. Jarquez Hunter Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 72.7 2. Omari Kelly Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 72.6 3. Tyler Fromm Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 68.7 4. John Samuel Shenker Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 67.0 5. Brandon Council Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 64.6 6. Austin Troxell Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 63.8 7. Ja'Varrius Johnson Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 63.2 8. Keiondre Jones Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Offensive Grade: 62.6 9. Alec Jackson Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 60.6 10. Jackson Kelly Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 60.0 11. Kam Stutts Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 58.4 12. Dazalin Worsham © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports PFF Offensive Grade: 58.3 13. Jay Fair Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 58.2 14. Tank Bigsby Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 57.9 15. Kilian Zierer Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 57.7 16. Camden Brown Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 56.8 17. Luke Deal Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 56.4 18. Tar'Varish Dawson Jr. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 55.4 19. Ze'Vian Capers AP Photo/Butch Dill PFF Offensive Grade: 54.8 20. Shedrick Jackson Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 54.2 21. Koy Moore Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 52.2 22. Robby Ashford Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 46.8

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch